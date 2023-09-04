PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals43916958
Schwarber lf332130.193
1-Rojas pr-cf000000.289
Turner ss622201.262
Castellanos rf501012.273
Harper dh410012.295
Bohm 1b503300.282
Realmuto c501002.255
Stott 2b514000.294
Pache cf-lf511100.309
Sosa 3b512201.255

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37710789
Kim 3b602301.275
Tatis Jr. rf411110.264
J.Soto lf300020.259
Machado dh412011.251
Bogaerts ss421011.266
Cooper 1b300111.271
G.Sánchez c401112.220
2-Azocar pr000000.262
Batten 2b421010.304
Grisham cf412102.203
a-Campusano ph100001.302

Philadelphia332010000_9161
San Diego100301200_7100

a-struck out for Grisham in the 9th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 9th. 2-ran for G.Sánchez in the 9th.

E_Turner (17). LOB_Philadelphia 12, San Diego 12. 2B_Bohm (27), Castellanos (34), Sosa (12), Stott 2 (29), Bogaerts (23), G.Sánchez (9). 3B_Pache (1). HR_Sosa (9), off R.Hill; Turner (22), off R.Hill; Schwarber (40), off Waldron; Tatis Jr. (22), off Walker. RBIs_Bohm 3 (86), Sosa 2 (26), Turner 2 (67), Pache (9), Schwarber (89), Tatis Jr. (70), Grisham (42), Kim 3 (55), Cooper (10), G.Sánchez (46). SB_Stott (26), Sosa (3), Grisham (13), Tatis Jr. 2 (25), J.Soto (7). SF_Cooper.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 9 (Sosa 4, Pache 3, Realmuto, Harper); San Diego 6 (Bogaerts 2, J.Soto, Grisham, Machado, Kim). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 17; San Diego 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Bohm, Stott, Tatis Jr..

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker, W, 15-55544341034.15
Bellatti2-331101164.91
G.Soto, H, 192-322210185.05
Hoffman, H, 62-30000172.49
Kimbrel, H, 5100021263.51
Alvarado, S, 7-9100022241.67
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
R.Hill, L, 0-411-3766234710.71
Waldron42-383313885.12
T.Hill100010144.12
García11-310001214.13
Cosgrove2-300011141.55

Inherited runners-scored_G.Soto 2-0, Hoffman 1-0, Waldron 1-0. WP_R.Hill.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_3:31. A_39,719 (40,222).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

