|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|9
|16
|9
|5
|8
|Schwarber lf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|.193
|1-Rojas pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Turner ss
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.295
|Bohm 1b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.282
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Stott 2b
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Pache cf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Sosa 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|8
|9
|Kim 3b
|6
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.275
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|J.Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|Machado dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.271
|G.Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.220
|2-Azocar pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Batten 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.203
|a-Campusano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Philadelphia
|332
|010
|000_9
|16
|1
|San Diego
|100
|301
|200_7
|10
|0
a-struck out for Grisham in the 9th.
1-ran for Schwarber in the 9th. 2-ran for G.Sánchez in the 9th.
E_Turner (17). LOB_Philadelphia 12, San Diego 12. 2B_Bohm (27), Castellanos (34), Sosa (12), Stott 2 (29), Bogaerts (23), G.Sánchez (9). 3B_Pache (1). HR_Sosa (9), off R.Hill; Turner (22), off R.Hill; Schwarber (40), off Waldron; Tatis Jr. (22), off Walker. RBIs_Bohm 3 (86), Sosa 2 (26), Turner 2 (67), Pache (9), Schwarber (89), Tatis Jr. (70), Grisham (42), Kim 3 (55), Cooper (10), G.Sánchez (46). SB_Stott (26), Sosa (3), Grisham (13), Tatis Jr. 2 (25), J.Soto (7). SF_Cooper.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 9 (Sosa 4, Pache 3, Realmuto, Harper); San Diego 6 (Bogaerts 2, J.Soto, Grisham, Machado, Kim). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 17; San Diego 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_Bohm, Stott, Tatis Jr..
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 15-5
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|103
|4.15
|Bellatti
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|4.91
|G.Soto, H, 19
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|18
|5.05
|Hoffman, H, 6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.49
|Kimbrel, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|3.51
|Alvarado, S, 7-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|1.67
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Hill, L, 0-4
|1
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|47
|10.71
|Waldron
|4
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|3
|88
|5.12
|T.Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.12
|García
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|4.13
|Cosgrove
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.55
Inherited runners-scored_G.Soto 2-0, Hoffman 1-0, Waldron 1-0. WP_R.Hill.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_3:31. A_39,719 (40,222).
