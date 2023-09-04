PhiladelphiaSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals439169Totals377107
Schwarber lf3321Kim 3b6023
Rojas pr-cf0000Tatis Jr. rf4111
Turner ss6222J.Soto lf3000
Castellanos rf5010Machado dh4120
Harper dh4100Bogaerts ss4210
Bohm 1b5033Cooper 1b3001
Realmuto c5010G.Sánchez c4011
Stott 2b5140Azocar pr0000
Pache cf-lf5111Batten 2b4210
Sosa 3b5122Grisham cf4121
Campusano ph1000

Philadelphia3320100009
San Diego1003012007

E_Turner (17). LOB_Philadelphia 12, San Diego 12. 2B_Bohm (27), Castellanos (34), Sosa (12), Stott 2 (29), Bogaerts (23), G.Sánchez (9). 3B_Pache (1). HR_Sosa (9), Turner (22), Schwarber (40), Tatis Jr. (22). SB_Stott (26), Sosa (3), Grisham (13), Tatis Jr. 2 (25), J.Soto (7). SF_Cooper (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Walker W,15-5554434
Bellatti2-331101
G.Soto H,192-322210
Hoffman H,62-300001
Kimbrel H,5100021
Alvarado S,7-9100022
San Diego
R.Hill L,0-411-376623
Waldron42-383313
T.Hill100010
García11-310001
Cosgrove2-300011

WP_R.Hill.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_3:31. A_39,719 (40,222).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you