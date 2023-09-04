|Philadelphia
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|9
|16
|9
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|Schwarber lf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Kim 3b
|6
|0
|2
|3
|Rojas pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Turner ss
|6
|2
|2
|2
|J.Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Machado dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Bohm 1b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|G.Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Stott 2b
|5
|1
|4
|0
|Azocar pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pache cf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Batten 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Sosa 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Campusano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|332
|010
|000
|—
|9
|San Diego
|100
|301
|200
|—
|7
E_Turner (17). LOB_Philadelphia 12, San Diego 12. 2B_Bohm (27), Castellanos (34), Sosa (12), Stott 2 (29), Bogaerts (23), G.Sánchez (9). 3B_Pache (1). HR_Sosa (9), Turner (22), Schwarber (40), Tatis Jr. (22). SB_Stott (26), Sosa (3), Grisham (13), Tatis Jr. 2 (25), J.Soto (7). SF_Cooper (1).
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|4
|8
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_R.Hill.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_3:31. A_39,719 (40,222).
