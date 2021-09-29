Braves first. Jorge Soler singles to left field. Freddie Freeman singles to center field. Jorge Soler to second. Ozzie Albies lines out to deep center field to Odubel Herrera. Austin Riley singles to shallow right field. Freddie Freeman to third. Jorge Soler scores. Adam Duvall reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Austin Riley out at second. Freddie Freeman scores. Eddie Rosario grounds out to second base, Didi Gregorius to Matt Vierling.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 2, Phillies 0.
Phillies second. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging. Andrew McCutchen strikes out swinging. Matt Vierling singles to right field. Didi Gregorius singles to shallow right field. Matt Vierling to third. Ronald Torreyes singles to second base. Didi Gregorius to third. Matt Vierling scores. Throwing error by Ozzie Albies. Aaron Nola grounds out to shallow infield, Freddie Freeman to Max Fried.
1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Braves 2, Phillies 1.
Braves third. Ozzie Albies singles to left field. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Adam Duvall flies out to center field to Odubel Herrera. Eddie Rosario doubles to deep right field. Ozzie Albies scores. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to shallow infield, Ronald Torreyes to Matt Vierling.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 3, Phillies 1.
Phillies sixth. Odubel Herrera doubles to deep right center field. Jean Segura grounds out to shallow infield, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman. Odubel Herrera scores. Bryce Harper strikes out swinging. J.T. Realmuto pops out to shallow center field to Ozzie Albies.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 3, Phillies 2.
Braves seventh. Jorge Soler singles to shallow center field. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging. Ozzie Albies singles to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Jorge Soler to third. Fielding error by Odubel Herrera. Austin Riley doubles to left field. Ozzie Albies scores. Jorge Soler scores. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging. Eddie Rosario walks. Travis d'Arnaud walks. Eddie Rosario to second. Austin Riley to third. Dansby Swanson singles to shallow center field. Travis d'Arnaud to third. Eddie Rosario scores. Austin Riley scores. Joc Pederson pinch-hitting for Max Fried. Joc Pederson walks. Dansby Swanson to second. Jorge Soler grounds out to shallow infield, Jean Segura to Matt Vierling.
4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Braves 7, Phillies 2.