Rockies first. Charlie Blackmon singles to deep right field. Jurickson Profar walks. Charlie Blackmon to second. Kris Bryant singles to center field. Jurickson Profar to second. Charlie Blackmon to third. C.J. Cron reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Kris Bryant out at second. Jurickson Profar scores. Charlie Blackmon scores. Throwing error by Trea Turner. Elias Diaz singles to shallow left field. C.J. Cron to second. Ryan McMahon reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Elias Diaz out at second. C.J. Cron to third.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Phillies 0.
Rockies fifth. Harold Castro strikes out swinging. Brenton Doyle homers to left field. Charlie Blackmon doubles to left field. Jurickson Profar lines out to deep center field to Brandon Marsh. Kris Bryant singles to center field. Charlie Blackmon scores. Mike Moustakas pops out to Edmundo Sosa.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 4, Phillies 0.
