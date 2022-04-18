Rockies sixth. Charlie Blackmon homers to center field. Randal Grichuk grounds out to shallow left field, Alec Bohm to Rhys Hoskins. C.J. Cron singles to right field. Ryan McMahon grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins. C.J. Cron to third. C.J. Cron scores. Brendan Rodgers walks. Elias Diaz reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Brendan Rodgers out at second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 2, Phillies 0.
Rockies seventh. Sam Hilliard singles to shallow center field. Jose Iglesias grounds out to first base, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins. Sam Hilliard to second. Connor Joe lines out to deep right field to Nick Castellanos. Sam Hilliard to third. Charlie Blackmon walks. Randal Grichuk doubles to deep right field, tagged out at third, Nick Castellanos to Jean Segura to Alec Bohm. Charlie Blackmon scores. Sam Hilliard scores.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 4, Phillies 0.
Phillies eighth. Alec Bohm singles to right center field. Jean Segura singles to deep right field. Alec Bohm to second. Bryson Stott lines out to deep right field to Charlie Blackmon. Alec Bohm to third. Didi Gregorius pinch-hitting for Matt Vierling. Didi Gregorius doubles. Jean Segura to third. Alec Bohm scores. J.T. Realmuto lines out to shallow infield to Jhoulys Chacin. Didi Gregorius doubled off second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 4, Phillies 1.
