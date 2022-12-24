Statistics after 15 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Hurts42528667.334728.17225.251.268104.6
Minshew442659.13898.8424.524.54884.4
TEAM46931266.536528.23245.171.568102.7
OPPONENTS49230762.427186.4214.3163.363t81.4

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Sanders23611755.040t11
Hurts1567474.84213
Gainwell482054.3134
B.Scott431573.7192
Sermon2199.5140
Minshew630.531
Watkins310.340
Pascal100.000
TEAM49523074.74231
OPPONENTS39018104.65013

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Brown80130416.36810
Smith79101412.8457
Goedert4661113.3313
Watkins3134011.053t3
Gainwell201457.3200
Sanders20783.9160
Pascal1515010.034t1
Stoll1112311.2260
Calcaterra58116.2400
B.Scott5153.050
TEAM312386112.46824
OPPONENTS307315110.363t21

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Gardner-Johnson6549.0250
Bradberry35418.027t1
Slay3175.7190
Sweat14242.042t1
Blankenship144.040
Maddox122.020
J.Scott100.000
TEAM1617310.842t2
OPPONENTS79814.059t1

SACKSNO.
Reddick14.0
Sweat11.0
Hargrave10.0
Graham9.0
Cox6.0
Williams3.0
Edwards2.0
Gardner-Johnson1.0
Maddox1.0
Suh1.0
Tuipulotu1.0
Joseph0.5
White0.5
TEAM61.0
OPPONENTS35.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Siposs44200545.639.516591
Kern29045.033.00500
Elliott13535.035.00350
TEAM48213044.438.316591
OPPONENTS61304349.944.022670

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Covey3002719.0270
Smith20157.5120
TEAM3202868.9270
OPPONENTS2201858.4200

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
B.Scott1439127.9660
Covey1020620.6260
Watkins55110.2170
TEAM2964822.3660
OPPONENTS2769325.7630

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Brown200
Covey220
Cox001
Edwards001
Goedert100
Hargrave002
Hurts920
P.Johnson001
Kelce110
Maddox001
Mailata010
Minshew210
Reddick003
Sanders230
Smith100
Tuipulotu001
Watkins100
TEAM211010
OPPONENTS221010

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM7920169960445
OPPONENTS778553930308

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Elliott00004951141754091
Hurts13130000000082
Sanders11110000000066
Brown10010000000060
Smith707000000042
Gainwell440000000024
Goedert303000000018
Watkins303000000018
B.Scott220000000012
Dicker000022224208
Bradberry10000000006
Minshew11000000006
Pascal10100000006
Sweat10000000006
TEAM573124051531619540390
OPPONENTS361321131331922581275

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Elliott0/06/66/71/22/3
Dicker0/01/10/01/10/0
TEAM0/07/76/72/32/3
OPPONENTS0/05/58/83/43/5

