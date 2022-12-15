Statistics after 13 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Hurts38826468.031578.14225.730.854108.4
Minshew4250.0348.500.000.02379.2
TEAM39226667.929888.14225.630.854108.1
OPPONENTS43526661.123236.1163.7153.463t76.3

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Sanders20410685.240t11
Hurts1396864.94210
Gainwell411834.5134
B.Scott431573.7192
Sermon2199.5140
Pascal100.000
Minshew2-2-1.0-10
Watkins1-3-3.0-30
TEAM43321084.94227
OPPONENTS32815384.75011

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Smith6677511.7455
Brown65102015.75410
Goedert4354412.7313
Watkins2631512.153t3
Sanders18854.7160
Gainwell14956.8140
Pascal1414410.334t1
Stoll1011711.7260
Calcaterra58116.2400
B.Scott5153.050
TEAM266319112.05422
OPPONENTS266265210.063t16

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Gardner-Johnson6549.0250
Bradberry35418.027t1
Slay3175.7190
Blankenship144.040
Maddox122.020
J.Scott100.000
TEAM151318.727t1
OPPONENTS37826.059t1

SACKSNO.
Reddick10.0
Graham8.5
Hargrave8.0
Sweat7.5
Cox6.0
Williams3.0
Edwards2.0
Gardner-Johnson1.0
Tuipulotu1.0
Joseph0.5
Suh0.5
TEAM49.0
OPPONENTS34.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Siposs44200545.639.516591
Elliott13535.035.00350
TEAM45204045.339.416591
OPPONENTS55273449.743.319670

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Covey2902649.1270
Smith20157.5120
TEAM3102799.0270
OPPONENTS2001618.0190

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
B.Scott924527.2660
Covey1020620.6260
Watkins55110.2170
TEAM2450220.9660
OPPONENTS2460925.4630

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Brown200
Covey220
Cox001
Edwards001
Goedert100
Hargrave002
Hurts920
P.Johnson001
Kelce110
Maddox001
Mailata010
Reddick002
Sanders030
Smith100
Tuipulotu001
Watkins100
TEAM1799
OPPONENTS1667

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM6918155810386
OPPONENTS706936730248

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Elliott00004345111354076
Sanders11110000000066
Hurts10100000000062
Brown10010000000060
Smith505000000030
Gainwell440000000024
Goedert303000000018
Watkins303000000018
B.Scott220000000012
Dicker000022224208
Bradberry10000000006
Pascal10100000006
TEAM502722045471315540339
OPPONENTS291116125261518581221

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Elliott0/05/55/50/12/3
Dicker0/01/10/01/10/0
TEAM0/06/65/51/22/3
OPPONENTS0/03/38/81/23/5

