THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022

Philadelphia Flyers

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F89Cam Atkinson73232750-210236215.107
F11Travis Konecny74143549-2173302198.071
F28Claude Giroux57182442-1220300154.117
F86Joel Farabee58171734-748111108.157
F25James van Riemsdyk77211334-3423804163.129
D6Travis Sanheim7572431828001119.059
F13Kevin Hayes4392029-1624201106.085
F21Scott Laughton62111829-1033021103.107
D9Ivan Provorov7481826-2230101155.052
F23Oskar Lindblom74111425-822001120.092
F14Sean Couturier2961117-61420279.076
D3Keith Yandle7211617-421410099.010
F16Derick Brassard316101661010046.130
D61Justin Braun615111633600067.075
D70Rasmus Ristolainen6621416-93800097.021
F48Morgan Frost503912-131410073.041
D45Cam York303710-14610033.091
F38Patrick Brown44459-161100051.078
F17Zack MacEwen70358-1510800176.039
F26Gerald Mayhew25606-51010031.194
F71Max Willman41426-131600065.062
F49Noah Cates113252400015.200
D94Ryan Ellis4145200006.167
F76Isaac Ratcliffe10134-11000014.071
F74Owen Tippett16314-4200136.083
D47Ronnie Attard10213-6200010.200
D8Kevin Connauton26123-7200016.063
F42Hayden Hodgson6123-11100010.100
D24Nick Seeler43123-32900032.031
F44Nate Thompson28123-142900020.050
F46Bobby Brink5022-300008.000
F16Nicolas Aube-Kubel7011-360009.000
F59Jackson Cates11101-200008.125
F57Wade Allison1000-100002.000
F82Connor Bunnaman15000-7400010.000
F58Tanner Laczynski1000-100000.000
F36Linus Sandin1000000001.000
D54Egor Zamula5000-220004.000
TEAM TOTALS77197323520-299701276222359.084
OPPONENT TOTALS772794927712607045411502617.107
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
79Carter Hart4526033.1613247113714410.905010
35Martin Jones3218193.5310173010710340.897000
32Felix Sandstrom31823.30210101180.915000
TEAM TOTALS7746683.323431112542593.893197323701
OPPONENT TOTALS7746682.495418561922354.916279492704

