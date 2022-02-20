THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 20, 2022

Philadelphia Flyers

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F28Claude Giroux46162238-716300124.129
F89Cam Atkinson4917203788234151.113
F11Travis Konecny4782129-836201125.064
F21Scott Laughton46101323-72502181.123
F25James van Riemsdyk4911920-2116604106.104
F86Joel Farabee331171811711058.190
D9Ivan Provorov4651318-82010188.057
F14Sean Couturier2961117-61420279.076
F23Oskar Lindblom4861117-41400086.070
D6Travis Sanheim474131731600172.056
D3Keith Yandle4911314-281010078.013
D61Justin Braun49491313200055.073
F19Derick Brassard2047115610026.154
D70Rasmus Ristolainen422911-121800060.033
F13Kevin Hayes20369-121410041.073
F48Morgan Frost28257-91200036.056
D94Ryan Ellis4145200006.167
F20Gerald Mayhew15505-3810023.217
F38Patrick Brown20134-3000026.038
F17Zack MacEwen47134-125100146.022
F76Isaac Ratcliffe6123-160008.125
D24Nick Seeler31123-12200022.045
F71Max Willman30213-101600043.047
D45Cam York13123-4200014.071
F16Nicolas Aube-Kubel7011-360009.000
F59Jackson Cates11101-200008.125
F44Nate Thompson19101-8290007.143
F57Wade Allison1000-100002.000
F82Connor Bunnaman15000-7400010.000
D8Kevin Connauton13000-300005.000
F36Linus Sandin1000000001.000
D54Egor Zamula1000000000.000
TEAM TOTALS49125208333-160426216151496.084
OPPONENT TOTALS49168301469137433356301664.101
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
79Carter Hart3218672.96916619210170.91010
35Martin Jones1810043.586920605890.898000
32Felix Sandstrom1642.8100103460.935000
TEAM TOTALS4929763.161525911551652.899125208426
OPPONENT TOTALS4929762.473411441211492.916168301433

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you