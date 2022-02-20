THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 20, 2022
Philadelphia Flyers
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|46
|16
|22
|38
|-7
|16
|3
|0
|0
|124
|.129
|F
|89
|Cam Atkinson
|49
|17
|20
|37
|8
|8
|2
|3
|4
|151
|.113
|F
|11
|Travis Konecny
|47
|8
|21
|29
|-8
|36
|2
|0
|1
|125
|.064
|F
|21
|Scott Laughton
|46
|10
|13
|23
|-7
|25
|0
|2
|1
|81
|.123
|F
|25
|James van Riemsdyk
|49
|11
|9
|20
|-21
|16
|6
|0
|4
|106
|.104
|F
|86
|Joel Farabee
|33
|11
|7
|18
|1
|17
|1
|1
|0
|58
|.190
|D
|9
|Ivan Provorov
|46
|5
|13
|18
|-8
|20
|1
|0
|1
|88
|.057
|F
|14
|Sean Couturier
|29
|6
|11
|17
|-6
|14
|2
|0
|2
|79
|.076
|F
|23
|Oskar Lindblom
|48
|6
|11
|17
|-4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|86
|.070
|D
|6
|Travis Sanheim
|47
|4
|13
|17
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|72
|.056
|D
|3
|Keith Yandle
|49
|1
|13
|14
|-28
|10
|1
|0
|0
|78
|.013
|D
|61
|Justin Braun
|49
|4
|9
|13
|1
|32
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.073
|F
|19
|Derick Brassard
|20
|4
|7
|11
|5
|6
|1
|0
|0
|26
|.154
|D
|70
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|42
|2
|9
|11
|-12
|18
|0
|0
|0
|60
|.033
|F
|13
|Kevin Hayes
|20
|3
|6
|9
|-12
|14
|1
|0
|0
|41
|.073
|F
|48
|Morgan Frost
|28
|2
|5
|7
|-9
|12
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.056
|D
|94
|Ryan Ellis
|4
|1
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|20
|Gerald Mayhew
|15
|5
|0
|5
|-3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|23
|.217
|F
|38
|Patrick Brown
|20
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.038
|F
|17
|Zack MacEwen
|47
|1
|3
|4
|-12
|51
|0
|0
|1
|46
|.022
|F
|76
|Isaac Ratcliffe
|6
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|D
|24
|Nick Seeler
|31
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|F
|71
|Max Willman
|30
|2
|1
|3
|-10
|16
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.047
|D
|45
|Cam York
|13
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|16
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|59
|Jackson Cates
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|F
|44
|Nate Thompson
|19
|1
|0
|1
|-8
|29
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|57
|Wade Allison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|82
|Connor Bunnaman
|15
|0
|0
|0
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|D
|8
|Kevin Connauton
|13
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|36
|Linus Sandin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|54
|Egor Zamula
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|49
|125
|208
|333
|-160
|426
|21
|6
|15
|1496
|.084
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|49
|168
|301
|469
|137
|433
|35
|6
|30
|1664
|.101
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|79
|Carter Hart
|32
|1867
|2.96
|9
|16
|6
|1
|92
|1017
|0.91
|0
|1
|0
|35
|Martin Jones
|18
|1004
|3.58
|6
|9
|2
|0
|60
|589
|0.898
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Felix Sandstrom
|1
|64
|2.81
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|46
|0.935
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|49
|2976
|3.16
|15
|25
|9
|1
|155
|1652
|.899
|125
|208
|426
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|49
|2976
|2.47
|34
|11
|4
|4
|121
|1492
|.916
|168
|301
|433
