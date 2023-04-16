THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023

Philadelphia Flyers

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F11Travis Konecny60313061-1277535191.162
F13Kevin Hayes81183654-2223601209.086
F74Owen Tippett77272249-1716804231.117
F48Morgan Frost81192746-1224103155.123
F21Scott Laughton78182543-950530170.106
D77Tony DeAngelo70113142-2773401174.063
F86Joel Farabee82152439-141001145.103
F49Noah Cates82132538312315107.121
F25James van Riemsdyk61121729-328201119.101
D9Ivan Provorov8262127-1724001115.052
D6Travis Sanheim8171623-540011111.063
D55Rasmus Ristolainen7431720-43211086.035
D45Cam York5421820-11800042.048
F57Wade Allison609615-33600289.101
D24Nick Seeler774101415600084.048
F44Nicolas Deslauriers806612-1113601070.086
F17Zack MacEwen46459-95400363.063
F23Lukas Sedlak2735831200043.070
F38Patrick Brown43257-61701044.045
F52Tyson Foerster83472800015.200
F22Brendan Lemieux1824632100022.091
F58Tanner Laczynski32224-5200023.087
D54Egor Zamula14044020008.000
F20Kieffer Bellows27303-7600132.094
D61Justin Braun51022-11900042.000
F62Olle Lycksell8011-380005.000
D47Ronnie Attard2000000005.000
F59Jackson Cates5000000004.000
F73Elliot Desnoyers4000-200003.000
D50Adam Ginning1000020000.000
F42Hayden Hodgson1000000000.000
F71Max Willman9000-340009.000
TEAM TOTALS82220363583-1688553511292416.091
OPPONENT TOTALS82276461737131798599502585.107
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
79Carter Hart5531632.94222310215516650.907000
32Felix Sandstrom2011123.7231230695750.88000
33Samuel Ersson126443.076301333270.899000
TEAM TOTALS8249723.1331381332572566.893220363855
OPPONENT TOTALS8249722.555126562092405.909276461798

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you