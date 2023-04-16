THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023
Philadelphia Flyers
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|11
|Travis Konecny
|60
|31
|30
|61
|-12
|77
|5
|3
|5
|191
|.162
|F
|13
|Kevin Hayes
|81
|18
|36
|54
|-22
|23
|6
|0
|1
|209
|.086
|F
|74
|Owen Tippett
|77
|27
|22
|49
|-17
|16
|8
|0
|4
|231
|.117
|F
|48
|Morgan Frost
|81
|19
|27
|46
|-12
|24
|1
|0
|3
|155
|.123
|F
|21
|Scott Laughton
|78
|18
|25
|43
|-9
|50
|5
|3
|0
|170
|.106
|D
|77
|Tony DeAngelo
|70
|11
|31
|42
|-27
|73
|4
|0
|1
|174
|.063
|F
|86
|Joel Farabee
|82
|15
|24
|39
|-1
|41
|0
|0
|1
|145
|.103
|F
|49
|Noah Cates
|82
|13
|25
|38
|3
|12
|3
|1
|5
|107
|.121
|F
|25
|James van Riemsdyk
|61
|12
|17
|29
|-3
|28
|2
|0
|1
|119
|.101
|D
|9
|Ivan Provorov
|82
|6
|21
|27
|-17
|24
|0
|0
|1
|115
|.052
|D
|6
|Travis Sanheim
|81
|7
|16
|23
|-5
|40
|0
|1
|1
|111
|.063
|D
|55
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|74
|3
|17
|20
|-4
|32
|1
|1
|0
|86
|.035
|D
|45
|Cam York
|54
|2
|18
|20
|-1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.048
|F
|57
|Wade Allison
|60
|9
|6
|15
|-3
|36
|0
|0
|2
|89
|.101
|D
|24
|Nick Seeler
|77
|4
|10
|14
|1
|56
|0
|0
|0
|84
|.048
|F
|44
|Nicolas Deslauriers
|80
|6
|6
|12
|-11
|136
|0
|1
|0
|70
|.086
|F
|17
|Zack MacEwen
|46
|4
|5
|9
|-9
|54
|0
|0
|3
|63
|.063
|F
|23
|Lukas Sedlak
|27
|3
|5
|8
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.070
|F
|38
|Patrick Brown
|43
|2
|5
|7
|-6
|17
|0
|1
|0
|44
|.045
|F
|52
|Tyson Foerster
|8
|3
|4
|7
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.200
|F
|22
|Brendan Lemieux
|18
|2
|4
|6
|3
|21
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.091
|F
|58
|Tanner Laczynski
|32
|2
|2
|4
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.087
|D
|54
|Egor Zamula
|14
|0
|4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|20
|Kieffer Bellows
|27
|3
|0
|3
|-7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.094
|D
|61
|Justin Braun
|51
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.000
|F
|62
|Olle Lycksell
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|47
|Ronnie Attard
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|59
|Jackson Cates
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|73
|Elliot Desnoyers
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|50
|Adam Ginning
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|42
|Hayden Hodgson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|71
|Max Willman
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|220
|363
|583
|-168
|855
|35
|11
|29
|2416
|.091
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|276
|461
|737
|131
|798
|59
|9
|50
|2585
|.107
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|79
|Carter Hart
|55
|3163
|2.94
|22
|23
|10
|2
|155
|1665
|0.907
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Felix Sandstrom
|20
|1112
|3.72
|3
|12
|3
|0
|69
|575
|0.88
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Samuel Ersson
|12
|644
|3.07
|6
|3
|0
|1
|33
|327
|0.899
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|4972
|3.13
|31
|38
|13
|3
|257
|2566
|.893
|220
|363
|855
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|4972
|2.55
|51
|26
|5
|6
|209
|2405
|.909
|276
|461
|798
