THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 7, 2022
Philadelphia Flyers
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|89
|Cam Atkinson
|70
|23
|27
|50
|0
|10
|2
|3
|6
|209
|.110
|F
|11
|Travis Konecny
|67
|12
|31
|43
|-20
|51
|3
|0
|2
|182
|.066
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|57
|18
|24
|42
|-12
|20
|3
|0
|0
|154
|.117
|F
|86
|Joel Farabee
|52
|16
|17
|33
|0
|34
|1
|1
|1
|98
|.163
|F
|25
|James van Riemsdyk
|70
|18
|13
|31
|-32
|23
|7
|0
|4
|151
|.119
|F
|21
|Scott Laughton
|55
|11
|17
|28
|-6
|27
|0
|2
|1
|96
|.115
|D
|6
|Travis Sanheim
|68
|6
|20
|26
|6
|22
|0
|0
|1
|103
|.058
|F
|13
|Kevin Hayes
|36
|8
|17
|25
|-11
|16
|2
|0
|1
|82
|.098
|F
|23
|Oskar Lindblom
|68
|11
|13
|24
|-5
|22
|0
|0
|1
|112
|.098
|D
|9
|Ivan Provorov
|67
|7
|16
|23
|-12
|26
|1
|0
|1
|137
|.051
|F
|14
|Sean Couturier
|29
|6
|11
|17
|-6
|14
|2
|0
|2
|79
|.076
|F
|16
|Derick Brassard
|31
|6
|10
|16
|6
|10
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.130
|D
|61
|Justin Braun
|61
|5
|11
|16
|3
|36
|0
|0
|0
|67
|.075
|D
|70
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|63
|2
|14
|16
|-11
|36
|0
|0
|0
|95
|.021
|D
|3
|Keith Yandle
|68
|1
|14
|15
|-41
|10
|1
|0
|0
|96
|.010
|F
|48
|Morgan Frost
|43
|3
|7
|10
|-16
|14
|1
|0
|0
|57
|.053
|F
|38
|Patrick Brown
|41
|4
|5
|9
|-11
|11
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.080
|D
|45
|Cam York
|27
|3
|6
|9
|-10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|27
|.111
|F
|17
|Zack MacEwen
|66
|2
|5
|7
|-14
|101
|0
|0
|1
|71
|.028
|F
|26
|Gerald Mayhew
|25
|6
|0
|6
|-5
|10
|1
|0
|0
|31
|.194
|F
|71
|Max Willman
|41
|4
|2
|6
|-13
|16
|0
|0
|0
|65
|.062
|D
|94
|Ryan Ellis
|4
|1
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|76
|Isaac Ratcliffe
|10
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|24
|Nick Seeler
|43
|1
|2
|3
|-3
|29
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.031
|D
|8
|Kevin Connauton
|19
|0
|2
|2
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|42
|Hayden Hodgson
|5
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|44
|Nate Thompson
|22
|1
|1
|2
|-7
|29
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|74
|Owen Tippett
|9
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|D
|47
|Ronnie Attard
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|16
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|59
|Jackson Cates
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|F
|49
|Noah Cates
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|57
|Wade Allison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|82
|Connor Bunnaman
|15
|0
|0
|0
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|36
|Linus Sandin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|54
|Egor Zamula
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|180
|297
|477
|-246
|616
|26
|6
|21
|2151
|.084
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|246
|431
|677
|212
|633
|47
|9
|44
|2387
|.103
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|79
|Carter Hart
|44
|2583
|3.11
|13
|23
|7
|1
|134
|1431
|0.906
|0
|1
|0
|35
|Martin Jones
|27
|1545
|3.38
|9
|14
|3
|0
|87
|889
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Felix Sandstrom
|1
|64
|2.81
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|46
|0.935
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|4248
|3.2
|22
|37
|11
|1
|224
|2366
|.897
|180
|297
|616
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|4248
|2.5
|48
|17
|5
|5
|175
|2146
|.916
|246
|431
|633
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.