THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 7, 2022

Philadelphia Flyers

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F89Cam Atkinson70232750010236209.110
F11Travis Konecny67123143-2051302182.066
F28Claude Giroux57182442-1220300154.117
F86Joel Farabee5216173303411198.163
F25James van Riemsdyk70181331-3223704151.119
F21Scott Laughton55111728-62702196.115
D6Travis Sanheim6862026622001103.058
F13Kevin Hayes3681725-111620182.098
F23Oskar Lindblom68111324-522001112.098
D9Ivan Provorov6771623-1226101137.051
F14Sean Couturier2961117-61420279.076
F16Derick Brassard316101661010046.130
D61Justin Braun615111633600067.075
D70Rasmus Ristolainen6321416-113600095.021
D3Keith Yandle6811415-411010096.010
F48Morgan Frost433710-161410057.053
F38Patrick Brown41459-111100050.080
D45Cam York27369-10410027.111
F17Zack MacEwen66257-1410100171.028
F26Gerald Mayhew25606-51010031.194
F71Max Willman41426-131600065.062
D94Ryan Ellis4145200006.167
F76Isaac Ratcliffe10134-11000014.071
D24Nick Seeler43123-32900032.031
D8Kevin Connauton19022-4200010.000
F42Hayden Hodgson5112-11100010.100
F44Nate Thompson22112-72900010.100
F74Owen Tippett9112-3200022.045
D47Ronnie Attard3011-600003.000
F16Nicolas Aube-Kubel7011-360009.000
F59Jackson Cates11101-200008.125
F49Noah Cates4101000006.167
F57Wade Allison1000-100002.000
F82Connor Bunnaman15000-7400010.000
F36Linus Sandin1000000001.000
D54Egor Zamula1000000000.000
TEAM TOTALS70180297477-246616266212151.084
OPPONENT TOTALS70246431677212633479442387.103
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
79Carter Hart4425833.1113237113414310.906010
35Martin Jones2715453.3891430878890.902000
32Felix Sandstrom1642.8100103460.935000
TEAM TOTALS7042483.222371112242366.897180297616
OPPONENT TOTALS7042482.54817551752146.916246431633

