THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022

Philadelphia Flyers

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F89Cam Atkinson68232750310236204.113
F11Travis Konecny65123143-1751302177.068
F28Claude Giroux57182442-1220300154.117
F86Joel Farabee5015173233211189.169
F25James van Riemsdyk68171330-3321704149.114
F21Scott Laughton54111728-62702194.117
D6Travis Sanheim6661925522001101.059
F13Kevin Hayes3481523-111620174.108
F23Oskar Lindblom66111223-522001110.100
D9Ivan Provorov6571623-1226101130.054
F14Sean Couturier2961117-61420279.076
F16Derick Brassard316101661010046.130
D61Justin Braun615111633600067.075
D70Rasmus Ristolainen6121416-113600092.022
D3Keith Yandle6711415-391010096.010
F48Morgan Frost413710-151410048.063
F38Patrick Brown39448-101100049.082
D45Cam York25268-10410022.091
F17Zack MacEwen66257-1410100171.028
F26Gerald Mayhew25606-51010031.194
F71Max Willman41426-131600065.062
D94Ryan Ellis4145200006.167
F76Isaac Ratcliffe10134-11000014.071
D24Nick Seeler43123-32900032.031
D8Kevin Connauton18022-420009.000
F42Hayden Hodgson4112-170008.125
F16Nicolas Aube-Kubel7011-360009.000
F59Jackson Cates11101-200008.125
F44Nate Thompson20101-7290009.111
F74Owen Tippett7011-4200015.000
F57Wade Allison1000-100002.000
D0Ronnie Attard1000-400001.000
F82Connor Bunnaman15000-7400010.000
F49Noah Cates2000-100004.000
F36Linus Sandin1000000001.000
D54Egor Zamula1000000000.000
TEAM TOTALS68175290465-235608266212076.084
OPPONENT TOTALS68239417656202619479432311.103
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
79Carter Hart4325253.1113227113114020.907010
35Martin Jones2614803.481430848430.9000
32Felix Sandstrom1642.8100103460.935000
TEAM TOTALS6841233.2121361112182291.897175290608
OPPONENT TOTALS6841232.54717451702071.916239417619

