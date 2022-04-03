THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022
Philadelphia Flyers
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|89
|Cam Atkinson
|68
|23
|27
|50
|3
|10
|2
|3
|6
|204
|.113
|F
|11
|Travis Konecny
|65
|12
|31
|43
|-17
|51
|3
|0
|2
|177
|.068
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|57
|18
|24
|42
|-12
|20
|3
|0
|0
|154
|.117
|F
|86
|Joel Farabee
|50
|15
|17
|32
|3
|32
|1
|1
|1
|89
|.169
|F
|25
|James van Riemsdyk
|68
|17
|13
|30
|-33
|21
|7
|0
|4
|149
|.114
|F
|21
|Scott Laughton
|54
|11
|17
|28
|-6
|27
|0
|2
|1
|94
|.117
|D
|6
|Travis Sanheim
|66
|6
|19
|25
|5
|22
|0
|0
|1
|101
|.059
|F
|13
|Kevin Hayes
|34
|8
|15
|23
|-11
|16
|2
|0
|1
|74
|.108
|F
|23
|Oskar Lindblom
|66
|11
|12
|23
|-5
|22
|0
|0
|1
|110
|.100
|D
|9
|Ivan Provorov
|65
|7
|16
|23
|-12
|26
|1
|0
|1
|130
|.054
|F
|14
|Sean Couturier
|29
|6
|11
|17
|-6
|14
|2
|0
|2
|79
|.076
|F
|16
|Derick Brassard
|31
|6
|10
|16
|6
|10
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.130
|D
|61
|Justin Braun
|61
|5
|11
|16
|3
|36
|0
|0
|0
|67
|.075
|D
|70
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|61
|2
|14
|16
|-11
|36
|0
|0
|0
|92
|.022
|D
|3
|Keith Yandle
|67
|1
|14
|15
|-39
|10
|1
|0
|0
|96
|.010
|F
|48
|Morgan Frost
|41
|3
|7
|10
|-15
|14
|1
|0
|0
|48
|.063
|F
|38
|Patrick Brown
|39
|4
|4
|8
|-10
|11
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.082
|D
|45
|Cam York
|25
|2
|6
|8
|-10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|22
|.091
|F
|17
|Zack MacEwen
|66
|2
|5
|7
|-14
|101
|0
|0
|1
|71
|.028
|F
|26
|Gerald Mayhew
|25
|6
|0
|6
|-5
|10
|1
|0
|0
|31
|.194
|F
|71
|Max Willman
|41
|4
|2
|6
|-13
|16
|0
|0
|0
|65
|.062
|D
|94
|Ryan Ellis
|4
|1
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|76
|Isaac Ratcliffe
|10
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|24
|Nick Seeler
|43
|1
|2
|3
|-3
|29
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.031
|D
|8
|Kevin Connauton
|18
|0
|2
|2
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|42
|Hayden Hodgson
|4
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|F
|16
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|59
|Jackson Cates
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|F
|44
|Nate Thompson
|20
|1
|0
|1
|-7
|29
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|74
|Owen Tippett
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.000
|F
|57
|Wade Allison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|0
|Ronnie Attard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|82
|Connor Bunnaman
|15
|0
|0
|0
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|49
|Noah Cates
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|36
|Linus Sandin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|54
|Egor Zamula
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|68
|175
|290
|465
|-235
|608
|26
|6
|21
|2076
|.084
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|68
|239
|417
|656
|202
|619
|47
|9
|43
|2311
|.103
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|79
|Carter Hart
|43
|2525
|3.11
|13
|22
|7
|1
|131
|1402
|0.907
|0
|1
|0
|35
|Martin Jones
|26
|1480
|3.4
|8
|14
|3
|0
|84
|843
|0.9
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Felix Sandstrom
|1
|64
|2.81
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|46
|0.935
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|68
|4123
|3.21
|21
|36
|11
|1
|218
|2291
|.897
|175
|290
|608
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|68
|4123
|2.5
|47
|17
|4
|5
|170
|2071
|.916
|239
|417
|619
