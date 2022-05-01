THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MAY 1, 2022
Philadelphia Flyers
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|11
|Travis Konecny
|79
|16
|36
|52
|-23
|77
|3
|0
|3
|220
|.073
|F
|89
|Cam Atkinson
|73
|23
|27
|50
|-2
|10
|2
|3
|6
|215
|.107
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|57
|18
|24
|42
|-12
|20
|3
|0
|0
|154
|.117
|F
|25
|James van Riemsdyk
|82
|24
|14
|38
|-33
|25
|9
|0
|4
|186
|.129
|F
|86
|Joel Farabee
|63
|17
|17
|34
|-11
|50
|1
|1
|1
|119
|.143
|F
|13
|Kevin Hayes
|48
|10
|21
|31
|-20
|26
|2
|0
|1
|126
|.079
|D
|9
|Ivan Provorov
|79
|9
|22
|31
|-20
|34
|1
|0
|1
|170
|.053
|D
|6
|Travis Sanheim
|80
|7
|24
|31
|9
|34
|0
|0
|1
|123
|.057
|F
|21
|Scott Laughton
|67
|11
|19
|30
|-9
|35
|0
|2
|1
|110
|.100
|F
|23
|Oskar Lindblom
|79
|12
|14
|26
|-11
|22
|0
|0
|1
|127
|.094
|D
|3
|Keith Yandle
|77
|1
|18
|19
|-47
|14
|1
|0
|0
|105
|.010
|F
|14
|Sean Couturier
|29
|6
|11
|17
|-6
|14
|2
|0
|2
|79
|.076
|F
|16
|Derick Brassard
|31
|6
|10
|16
|6
|10
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.130
|D
|61
|Justin Braun
|61
|5
|11
|16
|3
|36
|0
|0
|0
|67
|.075
|F
|48
|Morgan Frost
|55
|5
|11
|16
|-11
|14
|1
|0
|0
|85
|.059
|D
|70
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|66
|2
|14
|16
|-9
|38
|0
|0
|0
|97
|.021
|D
|45
|Cam York
|30
|3
|7
|10
|-14
|6
|1
|0
|0
|33
|.091
|F
|38
|Patrick Brown
|44
|4
|5
|9
|-16
|11
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.078
|F
|49
|Noah Cates
|16
|5
|4
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|23
|.217
|F
|17
|Zack MacEwen
|75
|3
|6
|9
|-15
|110
|0
|0
|1
|82
|.037
|F
|74
|Owen Tippett
|21
|4
|3
|7
|-4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|53
|.075
|F
|26
|Gerald Mayhew
|25
|6
|0
|6
|-5
|10
|1
|0
|0
|31
|.194
|F
|71
|Max Willman
|41
|4
|2
|6
|-13
|16
|0
|0
|0
|65
|.062
|D
|94
|Ryan Ellis
|4
|1
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|D
|47
|Ronnie Attard
|15
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.125
|F
|46
|Bobby Brink
|10
|0
|4
|4
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.000
|F
|76
|Isaac Ratcliffe
|10
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|8
|Kevin Connauton
|26
|1
|2
|3
|-7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|42
|Hayden Hodgson
|6
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|24
|Nick Seeler
|43
|1
|2
|3
|-3
|29
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.031
|F
|44
|Nate Thompson
|33
|1
|2
|3
|-15
|31
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|D
|84
|Linus Hogberg
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|16
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|59
|Jackson Cates
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|F
|57
|Wade Allison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|82
|Connor Bunnaman
|15
|0
|0
|0
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|58
|Tanner Laczynski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|36
|Linus Sandin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|54
|Egor Zamula
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|210
|345
|555
|-311
|739
|30
|6
|24
|2539
|.083
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|294
|517
|811
|270
|742
|57
|11
|53
|2785
|.106
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|79
|Carter Hart
|45
|2603
|3.16
|13
|24
|7
|1
|137
|1441
|0.905
|0
|1
|0
|35
|Martin Jones
|35
|1997
|3.43
|12
|18
|3
|0
|114
|1141
|0.9
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Felix Sandstrom
|5
|297
|3.23
|0
|4
|1
|0
|16
|177
|0.91
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|4968
|3.26
|25
|46
|11
|1
|267
|2759
|.894
|210
|345
|739
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|4968
|2.49
|57
|20
|5
|7
|204
|2533
|.917
|294
|517
|742
