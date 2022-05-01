THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MAY 1, 2022

Philadelphia Flyers

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F11Travis Konecny79163652-2377303220.073
F89Cam Atkinson73232750-210236215.107
F28Claude Giroux57182442-1220300154.117
F25James van Riemsdyk82241438-3325904186.129
F86Joel Farabee63171734-1150111119.143
F13Kevin Hayes48102131-2026201126.079
D9Ivan Provorov7992231-2034101170.053
D6Travis Sanheim8072431934001123.057
F21Scott Laughton67111930-935021110.100
F23Oskar Lindblom79121426-1122001127.094
D3Keith Yandle7711819-4714100105.010
F14Sean Couturier2961117-61420279.076
F16Derick Brassard316101661010046.130
D61Justin Braun615111633600067.075
F48Morgan Frost5551116-111410085.059
D70Rasmus Ristolainen6621416-93800097.021
D45Cam York303710-14610033.091
F38Patrick Brown44459-161100051.078
F49Noah Cates165494410123.217
F17Zack MacEwen75369-1511000182.037
F74Owen Tippett21437-4210153.075
F26Gerald Mayhew25606-51010031.194
F71Max Willman41426-131600065.062
D94Ryan Ellis4145200006.167
D47Ronnie Attard15224-2800016.125
F46Bobby Brink10044-5000018.000
F76Isaac Ratcliffe10134-11000014.071
D8Kevin Connauton26123-7200016.063
F42Hayden Hodgson6123-11100010.100
D24Nick Seeler43123-32900032.031
F44Nate Thompson33123-153100023.043
D84Linus Hogberg5022020003.000
F16Nicolas Aube-Kubel7011-360009.000
F59Jackson Cates11101-200008.125
F57Wade Allison1000-100002.000
F82Connor Bunnaman15000-7400010.000
F58Tanner Laczynski1000-100000.000
F36Linus Sandin1000000001.000
D54Egor Zamula10000-640004.000
TEAM TOTALS82210345555-311739306242539.083
OPPONENT TOTALS822945178112707425711532785.106
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
79Carter Hart4526033.1613247113714410.905010
35Martin Jones3519973.4312183011411410.9000
32Felix Sandstrom52973.230410161770.91000
TEAM TOTALS8249683.2625461112672759.894210345739
OPPONENT TOTALS8249682.495720572042533.917294517742

