THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 14, 2022
Philadelphia Flyers
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|89
|Cam Atkinson
|73
|23
|27
|50
|-2
|10
|2
|3
|6
|215
|.107
|F
|11
|Travis Konecny
|71
|13
|32
|45
|-21
|71
|3
|0
|2
|191
|.068
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|57
|18
|24
|42
|-12
|20
|3
|0
|0
|154
|.117
|F
|86
|Joel Farabee
|55
|16
|17
|33
|-7
|48
|1
|1
|1
|101
|.158
|F
|25
|James van Riemsdyk
|74
|20
|13
|33
|-32
|23
|8
|0
|4
|157
|.127
|F
|21
|Scott Laughton
|59
|11
|18
|29
|-8
|33
|0
|2
|1
|101
|.109
|D
|6
|Travis Sanheim
|72
|7
|22
|29
|6
|22
|0
|0
|1
|109
|.064
|F
|13
|Kevin Hayes
|40
|8
|19
|27
|-15
|20
|2
|0
|1
|96
|.083
|D
|9
|Ivan Provorov
|71
|8
|17
|25
|-19
|26
|1
|0
|1
|146
|.055
|F
|23
|Oskar Lindblom
|71
|11
|13
|24
|-7
|22
|0
|0
|1
|114
|.096
|F
|14
|Sean Couturier
|29
|6
|11
|17
|-6
|14
|2
|0
|2
|79
|.076
|F
|16
|Derick Brassard
|31
|6
|10
|16
|6
|10
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.130
|D
|61
|Justin Braun
|61
|5
|11
|16
|3
|36
|0
|0
|0
|67
|.075
|D
|70
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|66
|2
|14
|16
|-9
|38
|0
|0
|0
|97
|.021
|D
|3
|Keith Yandle
|69
|1
|14
|15
|-42
|10
|1
|0
|0
|96
|.010
|F
|48
|Morgan Frost
|47
|3
|9
|12
|-15
|14
|1
|0
|0
|64
|.047
|D
|45
|Cam York
|30
|3
|7
|10
|-14
|6
|1
|0
|0
|33
|.091
|F
|38
|Patrick Brown
|44
|4
|5
|9
|-16
|11
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.078
|F
|17
|Zack MacEwen
|67
|2
|5
|7
|-15
|101
|0
|0
|1
|73
|.027
|F
|26
|Gerald Mayhew
|25
|6
|0
|6
|-5
|10
|1
|0
|0
|31
|.194
|F
|71
|Max Willman
|41
|4
|2
|6
|-13
|16
|0
|0
|0
|65
|.062
|D
|94
|Ryan Ellis
|4
|1
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|76
|Isaac Ratcliffe
|10
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|8
|Kevin Connauton
|23
|1
|2
|3
|-7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|42
|Hayden Hodgson
|6
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|24
|Nick Seeler
|43
|1
|2
|3
|-3
|29
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.031
|F
|44
|Nate Thompson
|25
|1
|2
|3
|-12
|29
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|F
|74
|Owen Tippett
|13
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|28
|.071
|D
|47
|Ronnie Attard
|7
|1
|1
|2
|-9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|F
|49
|Noah Cates
|8
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.154
|F
|16
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|46
|Bobby Brink
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|59
|Jackson Cates
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|F
|57
|Wade Allison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|82
|Connor Bunnaman
|15
|0
|0
|0
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|58
|Tanner Laczynski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|36
|Linus Sandin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|54
|Egor Zamula
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|74
|189
|310
|499
|-292
|672
|27
|6
|22
|2264
|.083
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|74
|265
|466
|731
|255
|679
|49
|11
|47
|2519
|.105
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|79
|Carter Hart
|45
|2603
|3.16
|13
|24
|7
|1
|137
|1441
|0.905
|0
|1
|0
|35
|Martin Jones
|30
|1702
|3.49
|10
|15
|3
|0
|99
|977
|0.899
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Felix Sandstrom
|2
|123
|2.9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6
|79
|0.924
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|74
|4488
|3.27
|23
|40
|11
|1
|242
|2497
|.895
|189
|310
|672
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|74
|4488
|2.49
|51
|18
|5
|6
|184
|2259
|.917
|265
|466
|679
