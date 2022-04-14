THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 14, 2022

Philadelphia Flyers

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F89Cam Atkinson73232750-210236215.107
F11Travis Konecny71133245-2171302191.068
F28Claude Giroux57182442-1220300154.117
F86Joel Farabee55161733-748111101.158
F25James van Riemsdyk74201333-3223804157.127
F21Scott Laughton59111829-833021101.109
D6Travis Sanheim7272229622001109.064
F13Kevin Hayes4081927-152020196.083
D9Ivan Provorov7181725-1926101146.055
F23Oskar Lindblom71111324-722001114.096
F14Sean Couturier2961117-61420279.076
F16Derick Brassard316101661010046.130
D61Justin Braun615111633600067.075
D70Rasmus Ristolainen6621416-93800097.021
D3Keith Yandle6911415-421010096.010
F48Morgan Frost473912-151410064.047
D45Cam York303710-14610033.091
F38Patrick Brown44459-161100051.078
F17Zack MacEwen67257-1510100173.027
F26Gerald Mayhew25606-51010031.194
F71Max Willman41426-131600065.062
D94Ryan Ellis4145200006.167
F76Isaac Ratcliffe10134-11000014.071
D8Kevin Connauton23123-7200015.067
F42Hayden Hodgson6123-11100010.100
D24Nick Seeler43123-32900032.031
F44Nate Thompson25123-122900017.059
F74Owen Tippett13213-2200128.071
D47Ronnie Attard7112-920008.125
F49Noah Cates82020200013.154
F16Nicolas Aube-Kubel7011-360009.000
F46Bobby Brink2011-200003.000
F59Jackson Cates11101-200008.125
F57Wade Allison1000-100002.000
F82Connor Bunnaman15000-7400010.000
F58Tanner Laczynski1000-100000.000
F36Linus Sandin1000000001.000
D54Egor Zamula2000020002.000
TEAM TOTALS74189310499-292672276222264.083
OPPONENT TOTALS742654667312556794911472519.105
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
79Carter Hart4526033.1613247113714410.905010
35Martin Jones3017023.49101530999770.899000
32Felix Sandstrom21232.901106790.924000
TEAM TOTALS7444883.2723401112422497.895189310672
OPPONENT TOTALS7444882.495118561842259.917265466679

