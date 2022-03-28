THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 28, 2022
Philadelphia Flyers
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|89
|Cam Atkinson
|66
|23
|27
|50
|6
|10
|2
|3
|6
|200
|.115
|F
|11
|Travis Konecny
|63
|12
|31
|43
|-16
|51
|3
|0
|2
|172
|.070
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|57
|18
|24
|42
|-12
|20
|3
|0
|0
|154
|.117
|F
|86
|Joel Farabee
|48
|15
|17
|32
|5
|32
|1
|1
|1
|86
|.174
|F
|25
|James van Riemsdyk
|66
|17
|13
|30
|-28
|21
|7
|0
|4
|142
|.120
|F
|21
|Scott Laughton
|54
|11
|17
|28
|-6
|27
|0
|2
|1
|94
|.117
|D
|6
|Travis Sanheim
|64
|6
|19
|25
|7
|22
|0
|0
|1
|100
|.060
|F
|23
|Oskar Lindblom
|64
|11
|11
|22
|-5
|22
|0
|0
|1
|106
|.104
|F
|13
|Kevin Hayes
|32
|7
|14
|21
|-9
|16
|2
|0
|1
|68
|.103
|D
|9
|Ivan Provorov
|63
|5
|15
|20
|-11
|22
|1
|0
|1
|119
|.042
|F
|14
|Sean Couturier
|29
|6
|11
|17
|-6
|14
|2
|0
|2
|79
|.076
|F
|16
|Derick Brassard
|31
|6
|10
|16
|6
|10
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.130
|D
|61
|Justin Braun
|61
|5
|11
|16
|3
|36
|0
|0
|0
|67
|.075
|D
|70
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|59
|2
|14
|16
|-11
|34
|0
|0
|0
|87
|.023
|D
|3
|Keith Yandle
|66
|1
|14
|15
|-37
|10
|1
|0
|0
|96
|.010
|F
|48
|Morgan Frost
|39
|2
|7
|9
|-13
|14
|0
|0
|0
|45
|.044
|D
|45
|Cam York
|23
|2
|6
|8
|-8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|22
|.091
|F
|38
|Patrick Brown
|37
|4
|3
|7
|-10
|9
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.083
|F
|17
|Zack MacEwen
|64
|2
|4
|6
|-14
|96
|0
|0
|1
|69
|.029
|F
|26
|Gerald Mayhew
|25
|6
|0
|6
|-5
|10
|1
|0
|0
|31
|.194
|F
|71
|Max Willman
|41
|4
|2
|6
|-13
|16
|0
|0
|0
|65
|.062
|D
|94
|Ryan Ellis
|4
|1
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|76
|Isaac Ratcliffe
|10
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|24
|Nick Seeler
|41
|1
|2
|3
|-2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|D
|8
|Kevin Connauton
|18
|0
|2
|2
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|42
|Hayden Hodgson
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|F
|16
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|59
|Jackson Cates
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|F
|44
|Nate Thompson
|19
|1
|0
|1
|-8
|29
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|74
|Owen Tippett
|5
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|57
|Wade Allison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|82
|Connor Bunnaman
|15
|0
|0
|0
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|36
|Linus Sandin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|54
|Egor Zamula
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|171
|285
|456
|-205
|590
|25
|6
|21
|2011
|.085
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|229
|400
|629
|172
|597
|46
|8
|41
|2246
|.102
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|79
|Carter Hart
|42
|2465
|3.04
|13
|21
|7
|1
|125
|1374
|0.909
|0
|1
|0
|35
|Martin Jones
|26
|1420
|3.38
|8
|13
|3
|0
|80
|806
|0.901
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Felix Sandstrom
|1
|64
|2.81
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|46
|0.935
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|4003
|3.15
|21
|34
|11
|1
|208
|2226
|.898
|171
|285
|590
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|4003
|2.52
|45
|17
|4
|5
|166
|2006
|.915
|229
|400
|597
