THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 28, 2022

Philadelphia Flyers

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F89Cam Atkinson66232750610236200.115
F11Travis Konecny63123143-1651302172.070
F28Claude Giroux57182442-1220300154.117
F86Joel Farabee4815173253211186.174
F25James van Riemsdyk66171330-2821704142.120
F21Scott Laughton54111728-62702194.117
D6Travis Sanheim6461925722001100.060
F23Oskar Lindblom64111122-522001106.104
F13Kevin Hayes3271421-91620168.103
D9Ivan Provorov6351520-1122101119.042
F14Sean Couturier2961117-61420279.076
F16Derick Brassard316101661010046.130
D61Justin Braun615111633600067.075
D70Rasmus Ristolainen5921416-113400087.023
D3Keith Yandle6611415-371010096.010
F48Morgan Frost39279-131400045.044
D45Cam York23268-8410022.091
F38Patrick Brown37437-10900048.083
F17Zack MacEwen64246-149600169.029
F26Gerald Mayhew25606-51010031.194
F71Max Willman41426-131600065.062
D94Ryan Ellis4145200006.167
F76Isaac Ratcliffe10134-11000014.071
D24Nick Seeler41123-22400028.036
D8Kevin Connauton18022-420009.000
F42Hayden Hodgson3112070008.125
F16Nicolas Aube-Kubel7011-360009.000
F59Jackson Cates11101-200008.125
F44Nate Thompson19101-8290007.143
F74Owen Tippett5011-2200013.000
F57Wade Allison1000-100002.000
F82Connor Bunnaman15000-7400010.000
F36Linus Sandin1000000001.000
D54Egor Zamula1000000000.000
TEAM TOTALS66171285456-205590256212011.085
OPPONENT TOTALS66229400629172597468412246.102
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
79Carter Hart4224653.0413217112513740.909010
35Martin Jones2614203.3881330808060.901000
32Felix Sandstrom1642.8100103460.935000
TEAM TOTALS6640033.1521341112082226.898171285590
OPPONENT TOTALS6640032.524517451662006.915229400597

