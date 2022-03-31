THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 31, 2022

Philadelphia Flyers

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F89Cam Atkinson67232750510236203.113
F11Travis Konecny64123143-1751302175.069
F28Claude Giroux57182442-1220300154.117
F86Joel Farabee4915173243211187.172
F25James van Riemsdyk67171330-3021704149.114
F21Scott Laughton54111728-62702194.117
D6Travis Sanheim6561925622001101.059
F23Oskar Lindblom65111122-522001108.102
F13Kevin Hayes3371421-101620169.101
D9Ivan Provorov6451520-1224101124.040
F14Sean Couturier2961117-61420279.076
F16Derick Brassard316101661010046.130
D61Justin Braun615111633600067.075
D70Rasmus Ristolainen6021416-113600089.022
D3Keith Yandle6711415-391010096.010
F48Morgan Frost403710-131410046.065
D45Cam York24268-10410022.091
F38Patrick Brown38437-111100049.082
F17Zack MacEwen65246-159600169.029
F26Gerald Mayhew25606-51010031.194
F71Max Willman41426-131600065.062
D94Ryan Ellis4145200006.167
F76Isaac Ratcliffe10134-11000014.071
D24Nick Seeler42123-22900029.034
D8Kevin Connauton18022-420009.000
F42Hayden Hodgson4112-170008.125
F16Nicolas Aube-Kubel7011-360009.000
F59Jackson Cates11101-200008.125
F44Nate Thompson19101-8290007.143
F74Owen Tippett6011-2200015.000
F57Wade Allison1000-100002.000
F82Connor Bunnaman15000-7400010.000
F49Noah Cates1000000003.000
F36Linus Sandin1000000001.000
D54Egor Zamula1000000000.000
TEAM TOTALS67172285457-220601266212044.084
OPPONENT TOTALS67233408641188610478422283.102
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
79Carter Hart4224653.0413217112513740.909010
35Martin Jones2614803.481430848430.9000
32Felix Sandstrom1642.8100103460.935000
TEAM TOTALS6740633.1621351112122263.898172285601
OPPONENT TOTALS6740632.494617451672039.916233408610

