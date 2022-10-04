Astros first. Jose Altuve doubles to left field. Jeremy Pena homers to center field. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez doubles to left field. Alex Bregman walks. Kyle Tucker homers to right field. Alex Bregman scores. Yordan Alvarez scores. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to shallow infield, Bryson Stott to Darick Hall. Aledmys Diaz grounds out to third base, Alec Bohm to Darick Hall. Chas McCormick strikes out swinging.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 5, Phillies 0.
Astros second. Martin Maldonado homers to left field. Jose Altuve singles to left field. Jeremy Pena reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Jose Altuve out at second. Yordan Alvarez doubles to deep right field. Jeremy Pena to third. Alex Bregman lines out to first base to Darick Hall. Kyle Tucker grounds out to second base, Bryson Stott to Darick Hall.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 6, Phillies 0.
Astros fifth. Kyle Tucker pops out to Alec Bohm. Yuli Gurriel singles to right field. Aledmys Diaz lines out to shallow left field to Alec Bohm. Chas McCormick singles to shallow center field. Yuli Gurriel to second. Christian Vazquez pinch-hitting for Martin Maldonado. Christian Vazquez singles to shallow center field. Chas McCormick to second. Yuli Gurriel scores. Mauricio Dubon pinch-hitting for Jose Altuve. Mauricio Dubon singles to shallow center field. Christian Vazquez to second. Chas McCormick scores. Jeremy Pena singles to center field. Mauricio Dubon to second. Christian Vazquez to third. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to shallow right field, Nick Maton to Darick Hall.
2 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 8, Phillies 0.
Astros eighth. David Hensley walks. Yordan Alvarez doubles to deep left center field. David Hensley to third. Alex Bregman singles to center field. Yordan Alvarez to third. David Hensley scores. Jake Meyers singles to right field. Alex Bregman to second. Yordan Alvarez scores. Trey Mancini grounds out to shallow infield. Jake Meyers out at second. Alex Bregman to third. Aledmys Diaz strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 10, Phillies 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.