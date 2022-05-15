Phillies first. Rhys Hoskins called out on strikes. Alec Bohm flies out to center field to Cody Bellinger. Bryce Harper doubles to left field. Nick Castellanos reaches on error. Bryce Harper to third. Throwing error by Justin Turner. Jean Segura homers to left field. Nick Castellanos scores. Bryce Harper scores. J.T. Realmuto flies out to deep right field to Mookie Betts.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Phillies 3, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers first. Mookie Betts homers to right field. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging. Trea Turner doubles to deep right center field. Will Smith flies out to right field to Nick Castellanos. Justin Turner strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 3, Dodgers 1.
Phillies third. Rhys Hoskins singles to left field. Alec Bohm doubles to right field. Rhys Hoskins to third. Bryce Harper homers to right field. Alec Bohm scores. Rhys Hoskins scores. Nick Castellanos singles to right field. Jean Segura grounds out to shallow infield. Nick Castellanos out at second. J.T. Realmuto flies out to right field to Mookie Betts.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 6, Dodgers 1.
Phillies fourth. Kyle Schwarber homers to center field. Johan Camargo flies out to center field to Cody Bellinger. Roman Quinn grounds out to shortstop, Hanser Alberto to Freddie Freeman. Rhys Hoskins homers to left field. Alec Bohm grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 8, Dodgers 1.
Dodgers fourth. Trea Turner grounds out to third base, Alec Bohm to Rhys Hoskins. Will Smith singles to right field. Justin Turner singles to center field. Will Smith to second. Chris Taylor walks. Justin Turner to second. Will Smith to third. Cody Bellinger doubles to deep right field. Chris Taylor to third. Justin Turner scores. Will Smith scores. Hanser Alberto called out on strikes. Austin Barnes flies out to shallow center field to Jean Segura.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 8, Dodgers 3.
