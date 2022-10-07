BATTING SUMMARY

Philadelphia

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals13265100647.156
Vierling cf1201000000.500
Marsh cf-ph1201000101.500
Bohm 3b1301100100.333
Segura 2b1411000200.250
Realmuto c1411000000.250
Stott ss1210000120.000
Sosa 3b-pr1010000000---
Schwarber lf1400000102.000
Hoskins 1b1500000002.000
Harper dh1310000011.000
Castellanos rf1310000011.000

St. Louis

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals13135001337.161
Yepez ph11110012001.000
Gorman ph11010001001.000
Nootbaar lf-rf1301000011.333
Edman 2b-ss1301000001.333
Arenado 3b1411000000.250
Pujols dh1400000000.000
Molina c1400000002.000
Goldschmidt 1b1300000001.000
Donovan 2b1300000001.000
Dickerson lf1200000001.000
DeLuzio cf1000000000---
DeJong ss1100000000.000
Carlson cf-rf1210000020.000

PITCHING SUMMARY

Philadelphia

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
Robertson10100002001000.00
Wheeler1061-320014100000.00
Eflin10121111000009.00
Alvarado1002-3122100000027.00

St. Louis

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
Gallegos1011-300011000000.00
Hicks1002-300000000000.00
Quintana1051-320013000000.00
Pallante1002-3222010000027.00
Helsley101144221001036.00

SCORE BY INNINGS

St. Louis0000002013
Philadelphia0000000066

LOB_St. Louis 11, Philadelphia 11. 2B_Bohm. HR_Yepez. RBIs_Yepez 2, Gorman, Marsh, Bohm, Segura 2, Stott, Schwarber. SF_Schwarber.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jeff Nelson; Right, John Libka; Left, Laz Diaz.

T_Game 1 at St. Louis, 3:27.

A_Game 1 at St. Louis, 45911.

