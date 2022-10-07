BATTING SUMMARY
Philadelphia
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|1
|32
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4
|7
|.156
|Vierling cf
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Marsh cf-ph
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Bohm 3b
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Segura 2b
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Realmuto c
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Stott ss
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.000
|Sosa 3b-pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Schwarber lf
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.000
|Hoskins 1b
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Harper dh
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Castellanos rf
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
St. Louis
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|1
|31
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|7
|.161
|Yepez ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|Gorman ph
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Nootbaar lf-rf
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Edman 2b-ss
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Arenado 3b
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Pujols dh
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Molina c
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Goldschmidt 1b
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Donovan 2b
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Dickerson lf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|DeLuzio cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|DeJong ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Carlson cf-rf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
PITCHING SUMMARY
Philadelphia
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Robertson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eflin
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9.00
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27.00
St. Louis
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Hicks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Quintana
|1
|0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pallante
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27.00
|Helsley
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|36.00
SCORE BY INNINGS
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|201
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|006
|—
|6
LOB_St. Louis 11, Philadelphia 11. 2B_Bohm. HR_Yepez. RBIs_Yepez 2, Gorman, Marsh, Bohm, Segura 2, Stott, Schwarber. SF_Schwarber.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jeff Nelson; Right, John Libka; Left, Laz Diaz.
T_Game 1 at St. Louis, 3:27.
A_Game 1 at St. Louis, 45911.
