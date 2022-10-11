BATTING SUMMARY

Philadelphia

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals136712500729.333
Harper dh13131000101.000
Castellanos rf1513100300.600
Sosa ss1211100110.500
Segura 2b1412100101.500
Bohm 3b1401000201.250
Realmuto c1521000003.200
Hoskins 1b1511100002.200
Vierling cf-lf1300000001.000
Schwarber lf1500000001.000
Marsh cf1000000000---

Atlanta

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals135693026712.257
Acuña Jr. rf1413100010.750
Olson 1b1322001320.667
d'Arnaud c1512101301.400
Contreras dh1411100011.250
Swanson ss1511000004.200
Rosario lf1000000000---
Riley 3b1400000013.000
Ozuna lf-ph1100000000.000
Harris II cf1400000000.000
Grossman lf1200000001.000
Grissom ph1100000001.000
Arcia 2b1200000021.000

PITCHING SUMMARY

Philadelphia

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
Alvarado10100001000000.00
Bellatti1002-310001001000.00
Domínguez10200003000000.00
Hand1002-300001000000.00
Suárez1031-331155000002.70
Eflin101333010000027.00
Brogdon1001-3222200000054.00

Atlanta

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
Lee10110002000000.00
McHugh1011-300001000000.00
Stephens10210002000000.00
Chavez1011-321112000006.75
Fried1031-3864120001010.80

SCORE BY INNINGS

Atlanta0100200036
Philadelphia2022100007

LOB_Atlanta 19, Philadelphia 13. 2B_Acuña Jr., d'Arnaud, Contreras, Harper, Castellanos, Sosa, Segura, Hoskins. HR_Olson, d'Arnaud. RBIs_Olson 3, d'Arnaud 3, Castellanos 3, Sosa, Segura, Bohm 2. SF_Sosa, Bohm.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, David Rackley; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Stu Scheuwater; Right, Ryan Blakney; Left, Chad Fairchild.

T_Game 1 at Atlanta, 3:48.

A_Game 1 at Atlanta, 42641.

