BATTING SUMMARY
Philadelphia
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|1
|36
|7
|12
|5
|0
|0
|7
|2
|9
|.333
|Harper dh
|1
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|Castellanos rf
|1
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|.600
|Sosa ss
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|Segura 2b
|1
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Bohm 3b
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Realmuto c
|1
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Hoskins 1b
|1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Vierling cf-lf
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Schwarber lf
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Marsh cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
Atlanta
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|1
|35
|6
|9
|3
|0
|2
|6
|7
|12
|.257
|Acuña Jr. rf
|1
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.750
|Olson 1b
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.667
|d'Arnaud c
|1
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.400
|Contreras dh
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Swanson ss
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.200
|Rosario lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Riley 3b
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Ozuna lf-ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Harris II cf
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Grossman lf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Grissom ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Arcia 2b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
PITCHING SUMMARY
Philadelphia
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Domínguez
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Hand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Suárez
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.70
|Eflin
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27.00
|Brogdon
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54.00
Atlanta
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Lee
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|McHugh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stephens
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Chavez
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.75
|Fried
|1
|0
|3
|8
|6
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10.80
SCORE BY INNINGS
|Atlanta
|010
|020
|003
|—
|6
|Philadelphia
|202
|210
|000
|—
|7
LOB_Atlanta 19, Philadelphia 13. 2B_Acuña Jr., d'Arnaud, Contreras, Harper, Castellanos, Sosa, Segura, Hoskins. HR_Olson, d'Arnaud. RBIs_Olson 3, d'Arnaud 3, Castellanos 3, Sosa, Segura, Bohm 2. SF_Sosa, Bohm.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, David Rackley; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Stu Scheuwater; Right, Ryan Blakney; Left, Chad Fairchild.
T_Game 1 at Atlanta, 3:48.
A_Game 1 at Atlanta, 42641.
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.