BATTING SUMMARY
Philadelphia
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|3
|101
|15
|22
|5
|0
|6
|14
|11
|33
|.218
|Marsh cf
|3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.375
|Schwarber lf
|3
|10
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|.300
|Bohm 3b
|3
|11
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|.273
|Realmuto c
|3
|12
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|.250
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|12
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|.250
|Harper dh
|3
|12
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|.250
|Castellanos rf
|3
|13
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|.231
|Segura 2b
|3
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.091
|Vierling cf-rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stott ss-ph
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|.000
|Sosa 3b-ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Maton ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
Houston
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|3
|101
|10
|22
|5
|0
|3
|9
|10
|25
|.218
|McCormick cf-lf
|3
|8
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|.375
|Hensley dh
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Altuve 2b
|3
|13
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Tucker rf
|3
|12
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|2
|.250
|Peña ss
|3
|12
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.250
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|12
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Maldonado c
|3
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.222
|Bregman 3b
|3
|11
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|.182
|Alvarez dh-lf
|3
|11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|.091
|Vázquez c-ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Mancini dh-ph
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Díaz lf-ph
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Dubón cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
PITCHING SUMMARY
Philadelphia
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Bellatti
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Brogdon
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Domínguez
|1
|0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eflin
|1
|0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Gibson
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Hand
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Nelson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Robertson
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Suárez
|2
|0
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|5
|6
|5
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7.20
|Nola
|1
|0
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10.38
Houston
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Abreu
|1
|0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Montero
|2
|0
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pressly
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stanek
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Urquidy
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Valdez
|1
|0
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.42
|Verlander
|1
|0
|5
|6
|5
|5
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9.00
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13.50
|McCullers Jr.
|1
|0
|4
|1-3
|6
|7
|7
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14.54
SCORE BY INNINGS
|Houston
|323
|020
|000
|—
|10
|Philadelphia
|220
|350
|101
|—
|15
E_Peña, Gurriel, Sosa. LOB_Houston 36, Philadelphia 41. 2B_Altuve, Peña 2, Bregman, Alvarez, Marsh, Bohm 2, Realmuto, Castellanos. HR_Tucker 2, Bregman, Marsh, Schwarber, Bohm, Realmuto, Hoskins, Harper. RBIs_Tucker 4, Peña, Maldonado, Bregman 2, Alvarez, Marsh, Schwarber 2, Bohm 3, Realmuto 3, Hoskins, Harper 2, Castellanos, Segura. SB_Altuve, Schwarber. CS_Altuve. SF_Segura. S_Robertson.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, James Hoye; First, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Alan Porter; Left, Lance Barksdale. (Game 2) Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, James Hoye; Left, Alan Porter. (Game 3) Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, James Hoye.
T_Game 1 at Houston, 4:34.
T_Game 2 at Houston, 3:18.
T_Game 3 at Philadelphia, 3:08.
A_Game 1 at Houston, 42903.
A_Game 2 at Houston, 42926.
A_Game 3 at Philadelphia, 45712.
