BATTING SUMMARY

Philadelphia

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals31011522506141133.218
Marsh cf3833101101.375
Schwarber lf31033001233.300
Bohm 3b31123201322.273
Realmuto c31213101315.250
Hoskins 1b31223001115.250
Harper dh31223001213.250
Castellanos rf31323100105.231
Segura 2b31101000103.091
Vierling cf-rf2200000000.000
Stott ss-ph3700000034.000
Sosa 3b-ss3200000002.000
Maton ph1100000000.000

Houston

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals3101102250391025.218
McCormick cf-lf3803000034.375
Hensley dh1301000002.333
Altuve 2b31314100001.308
Tucker rf31223002412.250
Peña ss31223200113.250
Gurriel 1b31213000010.250
Maldonado c3902000103.222
Bregman 3b31122101222.182
Alvarez dh-lf31121100124.091
Vázquez c-ph1100000001.000
Mancini dh-ph2500000002.000
Díaz lf-ph2400000001.000
Dubón cf1000000000---

PITCHING SUMMARY

Philadelphia

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
Alvarado10100001000000.00
Bellatti20200002000000.00
Brogdon20220002000000.00
Domínguez1012-310003001000.00
Eflin1011-310010000000.00
Gibson10110001000000.00
Hand10100001000000.00
Nelson10100020000000.00
Robertson10110012010010.00
Suárez2052-340015001000.00
Wheeler10565433000107.20
Nola1041-3655250000010.38

Houston

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
Abreu1012-310023000000.00
Montero2022-310012000000.00
Neris1001-300001000000.00
Pressly20211002000000.00
Stanek20100012000000.00
Urquidy10310014010000.00
Valdez1061-341139001001.42
Verlander10565525000009.00
Garcia1002-3211000001013.50
McCullers Jr.1041-3677150001014.54

SCORE BY INNINGS

Houston32302000010
Philadelphia22035010115

E_Peña, Gurriel, Sosa. LOB_Houston 36, Philadelphia 41. 2B_Altuve, Peña 2, Bregman, Alvarez, Marsh, Bohm 2, Realmuto, Castellanos. HR_Tucker 2, Bregman, Marsh, Schwarber, Bohm, Realmuto, Hoskins, Harper. RBIs_Tucker 4, Peña, Maldonado, Bregman 2, Alvarez, Marsh, Schwarber 2, Bohm 3, Realmuto 3, Hoskins, Harper 2, Castellanos, Segura. SB_Altuve, Schwarber. CS_Altuve. SF_Segura. S_Robertson.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, James Hoye; First, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Alan Porter; Left, Lance Barksdale. (Game 2) Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, James Hoye; Left, Alan Porter. (Game 3) Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, James Hoye.

T_Game 1 at Houston, 4:34.

T_Game 2 at Houston, 3:18.

T_Game 3 at Philadelphia, 3:08.

A_Game 1 at Houston, 42903.

A_Game 2 at Houston, 42926.

A_Game 3 at Philadelphia, 45712.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

