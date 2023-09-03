Brewers first. Mark Canha pops out to second base to Bryson Stott. William Contreras homers to center field. Carlos Santana called out on strikes. Willy Adames reaches on error. Throwing error by Edmundo Sosa. Tyrone Taylor singles to left field. Willy Adames to second. Joey Wiemer lines out to left field to Kyle Schwarber.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Brewers 1, Phillies 0.
Brewers third. Mark Canha homers to right field. William Contreras strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana singles to shallow infield. Willy Adames walks. Carlos Santana to second. Tyrone Taylor strikes out on a foul tip. Joey Wiemer walks. Willy Adames to second. Carlos Santana to third. Victor Caratini strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 2, Phillies 0.
Phillies sixth. Cristian Pache strikes out swinging. Edmundo Sosa flies out to left field to Mark Canha. Kyle Schwarber walks. Trea Turner singles to third base. Kyle Schwarber to second. Nick Castellanos doubles to deep left field. Trea Turner to third. Kyle Schwarber scores. Bryce Harper grounds out to second base to Carlos Santana.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 2, Phillies 1.
Phillies seventh. Alec Bohm homers to center field. J.T. Realmuto homers to center field. Bryson Stott strikes out swinging. Cristian Pache walks. Edmundo Sosa reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Cristian Pache out at second. Kyle Schwarber walks. Edmundo Sosa to second. Trea Turner singles to shallow center field. Kyle Schwarber to second. Edmundo Sosa scores. Nick Castellanos strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 4, Brewers 2.
