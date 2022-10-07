BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.156.2633265100647000
Vierling.500.500201000000000
Marsh.500.500201000101000
Bohm.333.500301100100000
Segura.250.250411000200000
Realmuto.250.250411000000000
Stott.000.500210000120000
Sosa.000.000010000000000
Schwarber.000.000400000102000
Hoskins.000.000500000002000
Harper.000.250310000011000
Castellanos.000.250310000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals103.001109.0533137
Robertson100.001001.0000002
Wheeler000.001106.1200014
Eflin009.001001.0211011
Alvarado0027.001000.2122110

