|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.156
|.263
|32
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling
|.500
|.500
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh
|.500
|.500
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm
|.333
|.500
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Segura
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stott
|.000
|.500
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa
|.000
|.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins
|.000
|.000
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Harper
|.000
|.250
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos
|.000
|.250
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|3.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|7
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Eflin
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarado
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
