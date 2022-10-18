|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.100
|.129
|30
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|Schwarber
|.667
|.750
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Harper
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stott
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Segura
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
|9.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Alvarado
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Domínguez
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
