BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.100.1293023002219001
Schwarber.667.750312001111000
Harper.250.250411001100000
Vierling.000.000000000000000
Stott.000.000300000000000
Segura.000.000300000001000
Realmuto.000.000400000001000
Marsh.000.000300000002000
Hoskins.000.000400000001000
Castellanos.000.000300000001000
Bohm.000.000300000002001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals100.001119.01000211
Alvarado000.001011.0000011
Domínguez000.001001.0000002
Wheeler100.001107.0100018

