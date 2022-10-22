BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.242.281128213190821737103
Sosa.500.500201000101000
Schwarber.429.5291456003433100
Harper.375.3751636301300000
Stott.273.2731113200103000
Castellanos.267.2671534200103000
Vierling.250.250411100103000
Bohm.214.2141423100207001
Hoskins.200.2501533003515001
Realmuto.154.3131332001133000
Segura.143.1431402000204001
Marsh.000.0001000000005000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals313.8644235.02916155637
Alvarado000.002012.0200013
Bellatti000.002001.1000013
Brogdon000.002003.1100004
Domínguez000.002013.0100005
Eflin000.002002.0200001
Gibson000.001001.1100011
Syndergaard000.001001.1200000
Wheeler100.001107.0100018
Suárez101.801105.0221003
Robertson003.862002.1411103
Aa.Nola0111.571104.2766206
Hand1027.002001.0333110
Falter0054.001100.2344110

