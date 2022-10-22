|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.242
|.281
|128
|21
|31
|9
|0
|8
|21
|7
|37
|1
|0
|3
|Sosa
|.500
|.500
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber
|.429
|.529
|14
|5
|6
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Harper
|.375
|.375
|16
|3
|6
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stott
|.273
|.273
|11
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos
|.267
|.267
|15
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm
|.214
|.214
|14
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Hoskins
|.200
|.250
|15
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Realmuto
|.154
|.313
|13
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Segura
|.143
|.143
|14
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Marsh
|.000
|.000
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|3
|1
|3.86
|4
|4
|2
|35.0
|29
|16
|15
|5
|6
|37
|Alvarado
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bellatti
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Brogdon
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Domínguez
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Eflin
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gibson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Syndergaard
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Suárez
|1
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Robertson
|0
|0
|3.86
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Aa.Nola
|0
|1
|11.57
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|6
|6
|2
|0
|6
|Hand
|1
|0
|27.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Falter
|0
|0
|54.00
|1
|1
|0
|0.2
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.