Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber homers to right field. Trea Turner flies out to deep center field to Esteury Ruiz. Nick Castellanos flies out to left field to Tony Kemp. Bryce Harper lines out to deep left field to Tony Kemp.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 1, Athletics 0.
Phillies second. J.T. Realmuto homers to center field. Alec Bohm flies out to shallow center field to Jace Peterson. Josh Harrison strikes out swinging. Edmundo Sosa strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 2, Athletics 0.
Athletics third. Aledmys Diaz singles to shortstop. Shea Langeliers singles to left field. Aledmys Diaz to second. Tony Kemp reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Shea Langeliers to second. Aledmys Diaz out at third. Esteury Ruiz singles to right center field. Tony Kemp out at third. Shea Langeliers scores. Ryan Noda lines out to center field to Cristian Pache.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 2, Athletics 1.
Phillies fourth. Nick Castellanos strikes out swinging. Bryce Harper singles to left field. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging. Alec Bohm homers to left field. Bryce Harper scores. Josh Harrison hit by pitch. Edmundo Sosa flies out to left field to Tony Kemp.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 4, Athletics 1.
Phillies ninth. Nick Castellanos singles to center field. Bryce Harper singles to right center field. Nick Castellanos to third. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging. Throwing error by Rodney Smith. Bryce Harper to third. Nick Castellanos scores. Alec Bohm singles to right field. Bryce Harper scores. Josh Harrison lines out to right center field to Esteury Ruiz. Edmundo Sosa strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Phillies 6, Athletics 1.
