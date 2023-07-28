Phillies third. Brandon Marsh walks. Jake Cave grounds out to shallow infield to Ji Man Choi. Brandon Marsh to second. Kyle Schwarber homers to deep center field. Brandon Marsh scores. Trea Turner grounds out to shallow infield, Jared Triolo to Ji Man Choi. Bryce Harper grounds out to first base, Ji Man Choi to Mitch Keller.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 2, Pirates 0.
Pirates fourth. Jack Suwinski pops out to shallow right field to Bryson Stott. Bryan Reynolds singles to left field. Andrew McCutchen walks. Bryan Reynolds to second. Ji Man Choi doubles to right field. Andrew McCutchen to third. Bryan Reynolds scores. Henry Davis flies out to shallow right field to Nick Castellanos. Endy Rodriguez lines out to shallow right field to Bryson Stott.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 2, Pirates 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.