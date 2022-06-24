Padres second. Eric Hosmer homers to right field. Ha-Seong Kim singles to shallow center field. Jose Azocar reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field. Ha-Seong Kim out at second. C.J. Abrams grounds out to shallow infield, Alec Bohm to Rhys Hoskins. Jose Azocar out at third.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 1, Phillies 0.
Phillies fifth. J.T. Realmuto grounds out to shortstop, Ha-Seong Kim to Eric Hosmer. Didi Gregorius singles to right field. Odubel Herrera singles to shallow center field. Didi Gregorius scores. Alec Bohm grounds out to third base. Odubel Herrera out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 1, Padres 1.
Phillies sixth. Bryson Stott doubles to right field. Kyle Schwarber homers to center field. Bryson Stott scores. Rhys Hoskins pops out to first base to Eric Hosmer. Bryce Harper singles to shallow center field. Nick Castellanos singles to left field. Bryce Harper to second. J.T. Realmuto homers to right field. Nick Castellanos scores. Bryce Harper scores. Didi Gregorius grounds out to second base, Ha-Seong Kim to Eric Hosmer. Odubel Herrera grounds out to second base, Eric Hosmer to Joe Musgrove.
5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 6, Padres 1.
Padres eighth. Trent Grisham singles to shortstop. Austin Nola doubles to shallow left field. Trent Grisham to third. Jurickson Profar flies out to shallow right field to Nick Castellanos. Jorge Alfaro grounds out to second base, Rhys Hoskins to Seranthony Dominguez. Austin Nola to third. Trent Grisham scores. Eric Hosmer strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 6, Padres 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.