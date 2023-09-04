Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber walks. Trea Turner singles to left field. Kyle Schwarber to second. Nick Castellanos strikes out swinging. Kyle Schwarber to third. Bryce Harper walks. Trea Turner to second. Alec Bohm doubles. Bryce Harper scores. Trea Turner scores. Kyle Schwarber scores. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging. Bryson Stott singles to first base. Alec Bohm to third. Cristian Pache grounds out to shortstop, Ha-Seong Kim to Garrett Cooper.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 3, Padres 0.
Padres first. Ha-Seong Kim flies out to center field to Cristian Pache. Fernando Tatis Jr. homers to left field. Juan Soto grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Alec Bohm. Manny Machado singles to right field. Xander Bogaerts called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 3, Padres 1.
Phillies second. Edmundo Sosa homers to left field. Kyle Schwarber singles to shallow center field. Trea Turner homers to left field. Kyle Schwarber scores. Nick Castellanos doubles to deep left field. Bryce Harper strikes out swinging. Alec Bohm grounds out to shallow infield, Matthew Batten to Garrett Cooper. Nick Castellanos to third. J.T. Realmuto flies out to right field to Fernando Tatis Jr..
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 6, Padres 1.
Phillies third. Bryson Stott singles to left field. Cristian Pache triples to center field. Bryson Stott scores. Edmundo Sosa doubles to deep left field. Cristian Pache scores. Kyle Schwarber walks. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Nick Castellanos reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Kyle Schwarber out at second. Bryce Harper lines out to right field to Fernando Tatis Jr..
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 8, Padres 1.
Padres fourth. Xander Bogaerts walks. Garrett Cooper flies out to deep center field to Cristian Pache. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging. Matthew Batten walks. Xander Bogaerts to second. Trent Grisham singles to right center field. Matthew Batten to third. Xander Bogaerts scores. Ha-Seong Kim singles to shallow center field. Trent Grisham scores. Matthew Batten scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Taijuan Walker to Alec Bohm.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 8, Padres 4.
Phillies fifth. Kyle Schwarber homers to right field. Trea Turner flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Nick Castellanos grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Garrett Cooper. Bryce Harper strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 9, Padres 4.
Padres sixth. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging. Matthew Batten singles to right field. Trent Grisham singles to center field. Matthew Batten to third. Ha-Seong Kim singles to shortstop. Trent Grisham to second. Matthew Batten scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. flies out to right field to Nick Castellanos. Trent Grisham to third. Juan Soto lines out to deep left field to Kyle Schwarber.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 9, Padres 5.
Padres seventh. Manny Machado walks. Xander Bogaerts doubles to deep center field. Manny Machado to third. Garrett Cooper out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Nick Castellanos. Xander Bogaerts to third. Manny Machado scores. Gary Sanchez doubles to left field. Xander Bogaerts scores. Matthew Batten flies out to left center field to Kyle Schwarber. Trent Grisham strikes out on a foul tip.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 9, Padres 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.