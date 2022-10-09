Phillies second. Bryce Harper homers to right field. Nick Castellanos grounds out to shortstop, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt. Alec Bohm grounds out to second base, Brendan Donovan to Paul Goldschmidt. Brandon Marsh called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 1, Cardinals 0.
Phillies fifth. Alec Bohm doubles to deep center field. Brandon Marsh out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Miles Mikolas to Paul Goldschmidt. Alec Bohm to third. Jean Segura hit by pitch. Bryson Stott walks. Jean Segura to second. Kyle Schwarber out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Juan Yepez. Bryson Stott to second. Jean Segura to third. Alec Bohm scores. Rhys Hoskins strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 2, Cardinals 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.