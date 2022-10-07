Cardinals seventh. Nolan Arenado flies out to center field to Matt Vierling. Brendan Donovan grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins. Dylan Carlson walks. Juan Yepez pinch-hitting for Corey Dickerson. Juan Yepez homers to left field. Dylan Carlson scores. Yadier Molina grounds out to third base, Alec Bohm to Rhys Hoskins.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 2, Phillies 0.
Phillies ninth. Rhys Hoskins strikes out swinging. J.T. Realmuto singles to left center field. Bryce Harper walks. J.T. Realmuto to second. Nick Castellanos walks. Bryce Harper to second. J.T. Realmuto to third. Alec Bohm hit by pitch. Nick Castellanos to second. Bryce Harper to third. J.T. Realmuto scores. Jean Segura singles to right field. Edmundo Sosa to third. Nick Castellanos scores. Bryce Harper scores. Bryson Stott reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Jean Segura to second. Edmundo Sosa scores. Brandon Marsh singles to left field. Bryson Stott to third. Jean Segura scores. Kyle Schwarber out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Ben DeLuzio. Bryson Stott scores. Rhys Hoskins called out on strikes.
6 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 6, Cardinals 2.
Cardinals ninth. Paul Goldschmidt flies out to deep left field to Kyle Schwarber. Nolan Arenado singles to right field. Paul DeJong flies out to deep center field to Brandon Marsh. Dylan Carlson walks. Nolan Arenado to second. Nolan Gorman pinch-hitting for Ben DeLuzio. Nolan Gorman singles to right field. Dylan Carlson to second. Nolan Arenado scores. Yadier Molina strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 6, Cardinals 3.
