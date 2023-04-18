BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.293.348573751684161572461491016
Stott.380.389714276016117300
Marsh.378.44045101753210512100
Bohm.350.4266092130314610012
Sosa.344.35332211302509003
Turner.338.3926813232204613301
Castellanos.279.3716113179009924000
Pache.267.2671504200104000
Realmuto.259.268545144126117100
Schwarber.230.33861111440491018000
Harrison.227.2922225000116000
Hall.222.2631814100112000
Cave.205.2733928201648200
Stubbs.154.2141322000014000
Clemens.071.1331411000015000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals6105.4816161138.014691841770139
Ortiz000.001001.0100002
Vasquez100.8760010.1811065
Alvarado001.426006.14111016
Strahm112.1343012.27331516
Brogdon003.248008.1943236
Wheeler014.0233015.215871718
Walker114.2033015.0117711014
Falter024.8033015.01988219
Soto125.408006.2364169
Bellatti105.629008.09551410
Nola125.9144021.12515142619
Kimbrel007.507016.0755166
Domínguez0112.717005.210108154
Moore0018.903003.1577152
Harrison0027.002001.2855020
Marte0054.002001.0566243

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

