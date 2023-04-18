|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.293
|.348
|573
|75
|168
|41
|6
|15
|72
|46
|149
|10
|1
|6
|Stott
|.380
|.389
|71
|4
|27
|6
|0
|1
|6
|1
|17
|3
|0
|0
|Marsh
|.378
|.440
|45
|10
|17
|5
|3
|2
|10
|5
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Bohm
|.350
|.426
|60
|9
|21
|3
|0
|3
|14
|6
|10
|0
|1
|2
|Sosa
|.344
|.353
|32
|2
|11
|3
|0
|2
|5
|0
|9
|0
|0
|3
|Turner
|.338
|.392
|68
|13
|23
|2
|2
|0
|4
|6
|13
|3
|0
|1
|Castellanos
|.279
|.371
|61
|13
|17
|9
|0
|0
|9
|9
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Pache
|.267
|.267
|15
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto
|.259
|.268
|54
|5
|14
|4
|1
|2
|6
|1
|17
|1
|0
|0
|Schwarber
|.230
|.338
|61
|11
|14
|4
|0
|4
|9
|10
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison
|.227
|.292
|22
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Hall
|.222
|.263
|18
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cave
|.205
|.273
|39
|2
|8
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|8
|2
|0
|0
|Stubbs
|.154
|.214
|13
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens
|.071
|.133
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|6
|10
|5.48
|16
|16
|1
|138.0
|146
|91
|84
|17
|70
|139
|Ortiz
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Vasquez
|1
|0
|0.87
|6
|0
|0
|10.1
|8
|1
|1
|0
|6
|5
|Alvarado
|0
|0
|1.42
|6
|0
|0
|6.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|Strahm
|1
|1
|2.13
|4
|3
|0
|12.2
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|16
|Brogdon
|0
|0
|3.24
|8
|0
|0
|8.1
|9
|4
|3
|2
|3
|6
|Wheeler
|0
|1
|4.02
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|15
|8
|7
|1
|7
|18
|Walker
|1
|1
|4.20
|3
|3
|0
|15.0
|11
|7
|7
|1
|10
|14
|Falter
|0
|2
|4.80
|3
|3
|0
|15.0
|19
|8
|8
|2
|1
|9
|Soto
|1
|2
|5.40
|8
|0
|0
|6.2
|3
|6
|4
|1
|6
|9
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|5.62
|9
|0
|0
|8.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|4
|10
|Nola
|1
|2
|5.91
|4
|4
|0
|21.1
|25
|15
|14
|2
|6
|19
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|7.50
|7
|0
|1
|6.0
|7
|5
|5
|1
|6
|6
|Domínguez
|0
|1
|12.71
|7
|0
|0
|5.2
|10
|10
|8
|1
|5
|4
|Moore
|0
|0
|18.90
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|5
|7
|7
|1
|5
|2
|Harrison
|0
|0
|27.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|8
|5
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Marte
|0
|0
|54.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|5
|6
|6
|2
|4
|3
