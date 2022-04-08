BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.333.41033911401958002
Hoskins.667.750322000211001
Schwarber.500.600422001210000
Stott.500.500412100101001
Segura.333.500311100010000
Castellanos.250.250401100103000
Gregorius.250.250401000101000
Harper.250.400421100110000
Realmuto.250.400411000011000
Vierling.000.000300000101000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals104.001109.06542011
Domínguez000.001001.0000000
Knebel000.001001.0000002
Familia000.001000.2110001
Hand000.001000.1100001
Nola106.001106.0444207

