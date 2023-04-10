|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.261
|.311
|303
|30
|79
|19
|5
|7
|28
|22
|92
|6
|0
|2
|Stott
|.429
|.444
|35
|2
|15
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|Sosa
|.353
|.333
|17
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh
|.333
|.391
|21
|4
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Bohm
|.313
|.389
|32
|5
|10
|2
|0
|2
|5
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Turner
|.308
|.341
|39
|4
|12
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|12
|1
|0
|1
|Castellanos
|.226
|.351
|31
|6
|7
|6
|0
|0
|3
|6
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto
|.226
|.250
|31
|3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Hall
|.222
|.263
|18
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stubbs
|.200
|.200
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber
|.158
|.179
|38
|3
|6
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Cave
|.125
|.286
|16
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|2
|0
|0
|Pache
|.125
|.125
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison
|.100
|.100
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|3
|6
|5.68
|9
|9
|1
|76.0
|77
|52
|48
|11
|42
|77
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|5.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Strahm
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|1
|0
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Alvarado
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Harrison
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Vasquez
|1
|0
|1.93
|3
|0
|0
|4.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|Falter
|0
|1
|2.61
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|11
|3
|3
|2
|0
|5
|Brogdon
|0
|0
|3.38
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Wheeler
|0
|1
|5.59
|2
|2
|0
|9.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|4
|12
|Walker
|0
|1
|6.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|7
|6
|6
|1
|8
|10
|Nola
|0
|1
|7.45
|2
|2
|0
|9.2
|11
|8
|8
|1
|3
|9
|Soto
|1
|1
|9.00
|5
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|5
|4
|1
|4
|6
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|13.50
|4
|0
|1
|3.1
|5
|5
|5
|1
|5
|2
|Domínguez
|0
|1
|15.75
|5
|0
|0
|4.0
|7
|9
|7
|1
|4
|3
|Marte
|0
|0
|54.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|5
|6
|6
|2
|4
|3
