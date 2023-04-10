BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.31130330791957282292602
Stott.429.44435215300118100
Sosa.353.3331716101403000
Marsh.333.3912147221426100
Bohm.313.38932510202537001
Turner.308.341394121202212101
Castellanos.226.35131676003616000
Realmuto.226.25031371112111100
Hall.222.2631814100112000
Stubbs.200.200511000002000
Schwarber.158.17938361025112000
Cave.125.2861602000147200
Pache.125.125801100003000
Harrison.100.1001001000002000
Clemens.000.333200000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals365.6899176.0775248114277
Bellatti100.006005.1200026
Strahm000.002105.0100014
Alvarado000.004004.01000011
Harrison000.001000.2200010
Vasquez101.933004.2311041
Falter012.6122010.11133205
Brogdon003.385005.1722125
Wheeler015.592209.212761412
Walker016.002209.07661810
Nola017.452209.21188139
Soto119.005004.0354146
Kimbrel0013.504013.1555152
Domínguez0115.755004.0797143
Marte0054.002001.0566243

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you