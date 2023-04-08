|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.272
|.318
|243
|23
|66
|17
|4
|6
|21
|16
|68
|4
|0
|2
|Stott
|.407
|.429
|27
|0
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Turner
|.375
|.394
|32
|4
|12
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|Sosa
|.364
|.364
|11
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm
|.333
|.429
|24
|3
|8
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Realmuto
|.304
|.333
|23
|3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Marsh
|.278
|.316
|18
|3
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos
|.240
|.345
|25
|5
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Hall
|.222
|.263
|18
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stubbs
|.200
|.200
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber
|.161
|.161
|31
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Cave
|.143
|.278
|14
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|Harrison
|.143
|.143
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pache
|.000
|.000
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|5
|6.21
|7
|7
|1
|58.0
|63
|44
|40
|10
|31
|60
|Strahm
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|1
|0
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|4.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Vasquez
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Alvarado
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Harrison
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Falter
|0
|1
|3.38
|1
|1
|0
|5.1
|7
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Brogdon
|0
|0
|4.50
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Wheeler
|0
|1
|5.59
|2
|2
|0
|9.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|4
|12
|Nola
|0
|1
|7.45
|2
|2
|0
|9.2
|11
|8
|8
|1
|3
|9
|Walker
|0
|1
|8.31
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|5
|Soto
|1
|1
|12.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|5
|4
|1
|4
|5
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|15.43
|3
|0
|1
|2.1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|4
|2
|Domínguez
|0
|0
|18.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.0
|5
|6
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Marte
|0
|0
|54.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|5
|6
|6
|2
|4
|3
