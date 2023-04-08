BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.272.31824323661746211668402
Stott.407.42927011300016000
Turner.375.39432412120218101
Sosa.364.3641114101203000
Bohm.333.4292438201334001
Realmuto.304.3332337111216100
Marsh.278.3161835211316000
Castellanos.240.34525565002413000
Hall.222.2631814100112000
Stubbs.200.200511000002000
Schwarber.161.1613125102509000
Cave.143.2781402000136200
Harrison.143.143701000000000
Pache.000.000600000002000
Clemens.000.333200000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals256.2177158.0634440103160
Strahm000.002105.0100014
Bellatti100.005004.1100025
Vasquez000.002003.2200030
Alvarado000.003003.0100008
Harrison000.001000.2200010
Falter013.381105.1722103
Brogdon004.503004.0522103
Wheeler015.592209.212761412
Nola017.452209.21188139
Walker018.311104.1444135
Soto1112.004003.0354145
Kimbrel0015.433012.1444142
Domínguez0018.003002.0564121
Marte0054.002001.0566243

