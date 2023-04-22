BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.279.338743912074861987612021426
Marsh.355.42962122263311821100
Stott.344.365936327017321300
Sosa.343.368352123026110003
Turner.308.3579115284216722401
Bohm.308.3867892430316814112
Castellanos.288.367801623900111027010
Realmuto.271.297707196126223200
Harrison.250.3083649101519000
Pache.235.2351704200105000
Hall.222.2631814100112000
Schwarber.215.319791317405101224000
Cave.185.262543102017613300
Stubbs.143.2501422000015000
Clemens.063.1181611000016000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals9124.9921214182.01741081012183180
Vasquez100.8760010.1811065
Alvarado000.969039.14111018
Ortiz002.253004.0311004
Brogdon002.899009.1943239
Strahm123.0054018.010662727
Walker213.8044021.1169921217
Soto124.3210008.13641612
Falter034.5044022.02211113412
Wheeler114.7944020.22312111723
Nola125.4055028.12918173922
Kimbrel005.629018.08551610
Bellatti106.2310008.211661610
Domínguez119.399007.210108166
Moore0018.903003.1577152
Harrison0027.002001.2855020
Marte0054.002001.0566243

