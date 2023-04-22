|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.279
|.338
|743
|91
|207
|48
|6
|19
|87
|61
|202
|14
|2
|6
|Marsh
|.355
|.429
|62
|12
|22
|6
|3
|3
|11
|8
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Stott
|.344
|.365
|93
|6
|32
|7
|0
|1
|7
|3
|21
|3
|0
|0
|Sosa
|.343
|.368
|35
|2
|12
|3
|0
|2
|6
|1
|10
|0
|0
|3
|Turner
|.308
|.357
|91
|15
|28
|4
|2
|1
|6
|7
|22
|4
|0
|1
|Bohm
|.308
|.386
|78
|9
|24
|3
|0
|3
|16
|8
|14
|1
|1
|2
|Castellanos
|.288
|.367
|80
|16
|23
|9
|0
|0
|11
|10
|27
|0
|1
|0
|Realmuto
|.271
|.297
|70
|7
|19
|6
|1
|2
|6
|2
|23
|2
|0
|0
|Harrison
|.250
|.308
|36
|4
|9
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Pache
|.235
|.235
|17
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hall
|.222
|.263
|18
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber
|.215
|.319
|79
|13
|17
|4
|0
|5
|10
|12
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Cave
|.185
|.262
|54
|3
|10
|2
|0
|1
|7
|6
|13
|3
|0
|0
|Stubbs
|.143
|.250
|14
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens
|.063
|.118
|16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|9
|12
|4.99
|21
|21
|4
|182.0
|174
|108
|101
|21
|83
|180
|Vasquez
|1
|0
|0.87
|6
|0
|0
|10.1
|8
|1
|1
|0
|6
|5
|Alvarado
|0
|0
|0.96
|9
|0
|3
|9.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|Ortiz
|0
|0
|2.25
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Brogdon
|0
|0
|2.89
|9
|0
|0
|9.1
|9
|4
|3
|2
|3
|9
|Strahm
|1
|2
|3.00
|5
|4
|0
|18.0
|10
|6
|6
|2
|7
|27
|Walker
|2
|1
|3.80
|4
|4
|0
|21.1
|16
|9
|9
|2
|12
|17
|Soto
|1
|2
|4.32
|10
|0
|0
|8.1
|3
|6
|4
|1
|6
|12
|Falter
|0
|3
|4.50
|4
|4
|0
|22.0
|22
|11
|11
|3
|4
|12
|Wheeler
|1
|1
|4.79
|4
|4
|0
|20.2
|23
|12
|11
|1
|7
|23
|Nola
|1
|2
|5.40
|5
|5
|0
|28.1
|29
|18
|17
|3
|9
|22
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|5.62
|9
|0
|1
|8.0
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|10
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|6.23
|10
|0
|0
|8.2
|11
|6
|6
|1
|6
|10
|Domínguez
|1
|1
|9.39
|9
|0
|0
|7.2
|10
|10
|8
|1
|6
|6
|Moore
|0
|0
|18.90
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|5
|7
|7
|1
|5
|2
|Harrison
|0
|0
|27.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|8
|5
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Marte
|0
|0
|54.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|5
|6
|6
|2
|4
|3
