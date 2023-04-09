BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.264.31227326721846241983502
Stott.419.43831013300116000
Sosa.357.3331415101303000
Turner.343.378354121202211101
Bohm.321.4062849201336001
Marsh.316.3501946211416100
Realmuto.259.2862737111219100
Castellanos.222.36427665002614000
Hall.222.2631814100112000
Stubbs.200.200511000002000
Schwarber.143.14335251025012000
Cave.143.2781402000136200
Pache.125.125801100003000
Harrison.100.1001001000002000
Clemens.000.333200000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals355.6488167.0714642113365
Bellatti100.006005.1200026
Strahm000.002105.0100014
Alvarado000.003003.0100008
Harrison000.001000.2200010
Vasquez101.933004.2311041
Falter012.6122010.11133205
Brogdon003.604005.0722114
Wheeler015.592209.212761412
Nola017.452209.21188139
Walker018.311104.1444135
Domínguez0012.004003.0564121
Soto1112.004003.0354145
Kimbrel0015.433012.1444142
Marte0054.002001.0566243

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you