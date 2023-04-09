|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.264
|.312
|273
|26
|72
|18
|4
|6
|24
|19
|83
|5
|0
|2
|Stott
|.419
|.438
|31
|0
|13
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa
|.357
|.333
|14
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Turner
|.343
|.378
|35
|4
|12
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Bohm
|.321
|.406
|28
|4
|9
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Marsh
|.316
|.350
|19
|4
|6
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Realmuto
|.259
|.286
|27
|3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Castellanos
|.222
|.364
|27
|6
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Hall
|.222
|.263
|18
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stubbs
|.200
|.200
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber
|.143
|.143
|35
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Cave
|.143
|.278
|14
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|Pache
|.125
|.125
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison
|.100
|.100
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|3
|5
|5.64
|8
|8
|1
|67.0
|71
|46
|42
|11
|33
|65
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|5.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Strahm
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|1
|0
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Alvarado
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Harrison
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Vasquez
|1
|0
|1.93
|3
|0
|0
|4.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|Falter
|0
|1
|2.61
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|11
|3
|3
|2
|0
|5
|Brogdon
|0
|0
|3.60
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|7
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|0
|1
|5.59
|2
|2
|0
|9.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|4
|12
|Nola
|0
|1
|7.45
|2
|2
|0
|9.2
|11
|8
|8
|1
|3
|9
|Walker
|0
|1
|8.31
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|5
|Domínguez
|0
|0
|12.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|5
|6
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Soto
|1
|1
|12.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|5
|4
|1
|4
|5
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|15.43
|3
|0
|1
|2.1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|4
|2
|Marte
|0
|0
|54.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|5
|6
|6
|2
|4
|3
