BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.286.343640821834261679521741226
Stott.363.370805296016118300
Marsh.358.41453101963210518100
Sosa.344.35332211302509003
Bohm.343.4216792330316711112
Turner.303.3617613232204717301
Castellanos.294.385681520900101026010
Harrison.286.3332838001517000
Realmuto.267.274606164126120100
Pache.235.2351704200105000
Hall.222.2631814100112000
Schwarber.209.32967121440491220000
Cave.205.28044392016510300
Stubbs.143.2501422000015000
Clemens.063.1181611000016000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals7115.2818182155.015798911873156
Ortiz000.002002.0100003
Vasquez100.8760010.1811065
Alvarado001.237017.14111018
Strahm112.1343012.27331516
Brogdon003.248008.1943236
Walker114.2033015.0117711014
Falter034.5044022.02211113412
Soto124.709007.23641611
Wheeler114.7944020.22312111723
Bellatti105.629008.09551410
Nola125.9144021.12515142619
Kimbrel006.438017.0755168
Domínguez0110.808006.210108156
Moore0018.903003.1577152
Harrison0027.002001.2855020
Marte0054.002001.0566243

