|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.286
|.343
|640
|82
|183
|42
|6
|16
|79
|52
|174
|12
|2
|6
|Stott
|.363
|.370
|80
|5
|29
|6
|0
|1
|6
|1
|18
|3
|0
|0
|Marsh
|.358
|.414
|53
|10
|19
|6
|3
|2
|10
|5
|18
|1
|0
|0
|Sosa
|.344
|.353
|32
|2
|11
|3
|0
|2
|5
|0
|9
|0
|0
|3
|Bohm
|.343
|.421
|67
|9
|23
|3
|0
|3
|16
|7
|11
|1
|1
|2
|Turner
|.303
|.361
|76
|13
|23
|2
|2
|0
|4
|7
|17
|3
|0
|1
|Castellanos
|.294
|.385
|68
|15
|20
|9
|0
|0
|10
|10
|26
|0
|1
|0
|Harrison
|.286
|.333
|28
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto
|.267
|.274
|60
|6
|16
|4
|1
|2
|6
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|Pache
|.235
|.235
|17
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hall
|.222
|.263
|18
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber
|.209
|.329
|67
|12
|14
|4
|0
|4
|9
|12
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Cave
|.205
|.280
|44
|3
|9
|2
|0
|1
|6
|5
|10
|3
|0
|0
|Stubbs
|.143
|.250
|14
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens
|.063
|.118
|16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|7
|11
|5.28
|18
|18
|2
|155.0
|157
|98
|91
|18
|73
|156
|Ortiz
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Vasquez
|1
|0
|0.87
|6
|0
|0
|10.1
|8
|1
|1
|0
|6
|5
|Alvarado
|0
|0
|1.23
|7
|0
|1
|7.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|Strahm
|1
|1
|2.13
|4
|3
|0
|12.2
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|16
|Brogdon
|0
|0
|3.24
|8
|0
|0
|8.1
|9
|4
|3
|2
|3
|6
|Walker
|1
|1
|4.20
|3
|3
|0
|15.0
|11
|7
|7
|1
|10
|14
|Falter
|0
|3
|4.50
|4
|4
|0
|22.0
|22
|11
|11
|3
|4
|12
|Soto
|1
|2
|4.70
|9
|0
|0
|7.2
|3
|6
|4
|1
|6
|11
|Wheeler
|1
|1
|4.79
|4
|4
|0
|20.2
|23
|12
|11
|1
|7
|23
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|5.62
|9
|0
|0
|8.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|4
|10
|Nola
|1
|2
|5.91
|4
|4
|0
|21.1
|25
|15
|14
|2
|6
|19
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|6.43
|8
|0
|1
|7.0
|7
|5
|5
|1
|6
|8
|Domínguez
|0
|1
|10.80
|8
|0
|0
|6.2
|10
|10
|8
|1
|5
|6
|Moore
|0
|0
|18.90
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|5
|7
|7
|1
|5
|2
|Harrison
|0
|0
|27.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|8
|5
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Marte
|0
|0
|54.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|5
|6
|6
|2
|4
|3
