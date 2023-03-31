BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.308.341397124316213100
Bohm.750.750423101301000
Realmuto.600.600513110001100
Marsh.500.500412110101000
Castellanos.400.400522100003000
Stott.250.250401000002000
Turner.250.400411010111000
Schwarber.000.000500000002000
Cave.000.000400000002000
Hall.000.200400000110000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals0111.251108.0101110268
Vasquez000.001001.1100010
Bellatti000.001001.0000012
Strahm000.001001.0000001
Soto01Inf1000.0243020
Nola0012.271103.2455124
Brogdon0018.001001.0322101

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you