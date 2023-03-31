|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.308
|.341
|39
|7
|12
|4
|3
|1
|6
|2
|13
|1
|0
|0
|Bohm
|.750
|.750
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto
|.600
|.600
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Marsh
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos
|.400
|.400
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stott
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Turner
|.250
|.400
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber
|.000
|.000
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cave
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hall
|.000
|.200
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|11.25
|1
|1
|0
|8.0
|10
|11
|10
|2
|6
|8
|Vasquez
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bellatti
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Strahm
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto
|0
|1
|Inf
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|2
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Nola
|0
|0
|12.27
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|4
|5
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Brogdon
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
