Phillies seventh. Matt Vierling called out on strikes. Yairo Munoz homers to left field. Kyle Schwarber grounds out to first base to Josh Bell. Didi Gregorius grounds out to second base, Maikel Franco to Josh Bell.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 1, Nationals 0.
Nationals ninth. Juan Soto walks. Nelson Cruz grounds out to shallow infield, Yairo Munoz to Alec Bohm. Juan Soto to second. Josh Bell flies out to deep left center field to Odubel Herrera. Lane Thomas pinch-hitting for Yadiel Hernandez. Lane Thomas singles to right field. Juan Soto scores. Keibert Ruiz reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Lane Thomas out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 1, Nationals 1.
Phillies tenth. Rhys Hoskins pinch-hitting for Yairo Munoz. Rhys Hoskins singles to shallow center field. Matt Vierling scores. Kyle Schwarber walks. Rhys Hoskins to second. Didi Gregorius singles to center field. Kyle Schwarber to second. Rhys Hoskins to third. Nick Castellanos reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Didi Gregorius to second. Kyle Schwarber to third. Rhys Hoskins out at home. J.T. Realmuto pops out to shortstop to Luis Garcia. Odubel Herrera flies out to left field to Lane Thomas.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Phillies 2, Nationals 1.
