PhiladelphiaToronto
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals40101310Totals33585
Grgrius ss4111Sprnger cf2000
N.Maton ss2000S.Brroa cf1100
J.Sgura 2b4110R.Tapia lf2000
J.Gzman 2b1000N.Lukes lf0100
B.Hrper rf4333Grr Jr. dh3111
Da.Hall 1b0100Placios dh1112
Cstllns lf2110Hrnndez rf4011
M.Mniak cf2112Espinal ss3000
Ralmuto c4010Mrtinez ss1000
M.Stkes 3b1010D.Jnsen c2121
Hoskins dh3000Hineman c2020
Mrkwrdt dh1011Gr.Bird 1b3000
Camargo 1b3120Horwitz 1b1000
Sanchez rf1000O.Lopez 2b3000
B.Stott 3b2113Jimenez 2b1000
A.Wynns c1000G.Katoh 3b3010
Haseley cf4000S.Espno rf1000
Guthrie lf1000

Philadelphia103122010-10
Toronto100011020-5

DP_Philadelphia 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Toronto 4. 2B_Hernandez (1). HR_Gregorius (2), Harper 2 (2), Moniak (3), Stott (1), Guerrero Jr. (2), Palacios (2), Jansen (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Falter W, 1-0331101
Nelson211104
Bedrosian111120
Ogle110001
Adams112211
Hennigan110001
Toronto
Kikuchi L, 1-122-365522
Biagini2-300021
Saucedo2-310002
Castro112212
Merryweather122200
Gage110002
Hatch221111

WP_Gage.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:18. A_5597

