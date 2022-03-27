|Philadelphia
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|10
|13
|10
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|Grgrius ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Sprnger cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Maton ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Brroa cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Sgura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|R.Tapia lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gzman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lukes lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Grr Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Da.Hall 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Placios dh
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Cstllns lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hrnndez rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|M.Mniak cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Espinal ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrtinez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Stkes 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Hoskins dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hineman c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Mrkwrdt dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Gr.Bird 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Horwitz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O.Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Stott 3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Jimenez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Katoh 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Haseley cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Espno rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Guthrie lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|103
|122
|010
|-
|10
|Toronto
|100
|011
|020
|-
|5
DP_Philadelphia 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Toronto 4. 2B_Hernandez (1). HR_Gregorius (2), Harper 2 (2), Moniak (3), Stott (1), Guerrero Jr. (2), Palacios (2), Jansen (1).
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
WP_Gage.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:18. A_5597
