PittsburghPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals394124Totals37101310
On.Cruz ss4121B.Marsh cf4010
Sanchez rf1100J.Ortiz lf1111
R.Cstro 2b4021Hoskins dh3122
Fraizer cf1000Clemens dh2000
Ji.Choi dh3020Al.Bohm 3b4010
Ca.Bins dh2010Roberts c1000
Con.Joe rf4000Cstllns rf2100
Alvarez ss1000J.Rojas rf1000
Mtchell lf3000Da.Hall 1b3233
Andujar 1b3110A.Grcia 1b1010
Gnzales 2b1010Kingery 2b3221
Swggrty cf3122J.Haley 2b1000
R.Vlade lf1000Hrrison ss2100
C.Owngs 3b3000W.Wlson ss1000
D.Maggi 1b1010J.Hicks c3112
Hineman c3000W.Tffey 3b1111
J.Delay c1000Guthrie lf3000
Mzzotti cf1000

Pittsburgh120000100-4
Philadelphia00062002(x)-10

E_Harrison (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Cruz (1), Castro (1), Choi (2), Maggi (2), Garcia (2), Hicks (2). HR_Cruz (2), Swaggerty (2), Ortiz (1), Hoskins (1), Hall 2 (4), Kingery (1), Toffey (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Brubaker342216
De Jong L, 0-1144411
Smith22-332203
Zamora1-300000
Chatwood122201
Philadelphia
Wheeler353312
Uelmen W, 1-0100001
Marte H, 3110001
Sanchez110002
Ortiz121102
Head120001
Appel110000

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, D;J; Reyburn; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Derek Thomas; .

T_2:34. A_8272

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you