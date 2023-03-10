|Pittsburgh
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|4
|12
|4
|Totals
|37
|10
|13
|10
|On.Cruz ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|B.Marsh cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sanchez rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Ortiz lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|R.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Hoskins dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Fraizer cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ji.Choi dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Al.Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ca.Bins dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Roberts c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Con.Joe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Alvarez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rojas rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mtchell lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Hall 1b
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Andujar 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Grcia 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gnzales 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kingery 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Swggrty cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|J.Haley 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Vlade lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrison ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Owngs 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wlson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Maggi 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Hicks c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Hineman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Tffey 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J.Delay c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Guthrie lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mzzotti cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|120
|000
|100
|-
|4
|Philadelphia
|000
|620
|02(x)
|-
|10
E_Harrison (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Cruz (1), Castro (1), Choi (2), Maggi (2), Garcia (2), Hicks (2). HR_Cruz (2), Swaggerty (2), Ortiz (1), Hoskins (1), Hall 2 (4), Kingery (1), Toffey (1).
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, D;J; Reyburn; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Derek Thomas; .
T_2:34. A_8272
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.