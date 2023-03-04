PittsburghPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32343Totals34484
SmtNjgb rf3100Schwrbr lf4121
Swggrty cf1000Mrtinez ss1000
K.Hayes 3b3211Al.Bohm 3b3122
J.Delay c1000Mzzotti cf2000
Ji.Choi 1b2012B.Stott 2b4000
Gnzales 3b1000Ed.Sosa cf3110
Con.Joe dh3010E.Wlson rf1000
M.Nunez ph1000Da.Hall 1b1000
Andujar lf3000W.Wlson 3b0000
R.Vlade lf1000G.Stbbs c3000
Marcano ss2000Marchan c1000
D.Maggi 2b1010Kingery ss2011
Peguero ss2000V.Mchin 2b1000
J.Trolo 1b2000Ja.Cave cf3000
Hineman c3000J.Haley 1b1000
C.Young cf3000J.Ortiz dh3110
A.Grcia dh1010

Pittsburgh200001000-3
Philadelphia004000000-4

E_Peguero (2), Triolo (2), Schwarber (1), Hall (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Choi (1), Garcia (1). 3B_Hayes (1). HR_Bohm (2). SB_Sosa (1). SF_Choi.

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Hill210012
Garcia L, 0-2, BS, 0-11-344410
Zastryzny12-320003
Zamora100011
De Jong100001
Nicolas210012
Philadelphia
Nola W, 2-0312102
Strahm H, 1110000
Brogdon H, 2100001
Vasquez H, 3111002
McArthur H, 1100011
Walker H, 1100000
Appel S, 1-1110001

PB_Marchan.

Balk_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, D;J; Reyburn; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Emil Jimenez; .

T_2:25. A_9127

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

