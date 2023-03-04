|Pittsburgh
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|SmtNjgb rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Swggrty cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hayes 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|J.Delay c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mzzotti cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ji.Choi 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|B.Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzales 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Sosa cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Con.Joe dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Wlson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Nunez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Hall 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wlson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Vlade lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Stbbs c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marcano ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marchan c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Maggi 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kingery ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Peguero ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|V.Mchin 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trolo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Cave cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hineman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Haley 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Young cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ortiz dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Grcia dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|200
|001
|000
|-
|3
|Philadelphia
|004
|000
|000
|-
|4
E_Peguero (2), Triolo (2), Schwarber (1), Hall (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Choi (1), Garcia (1). 3B_Hayes (1). HR_Bohm (2). SB_Sosa (1). SF_Choi.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Hill
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Garcia L, 0-2, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Zastryzny
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Zamora
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|De Jong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nicolas
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Philadelphia
|Nola W, 2-0
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Strahm H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brogdon H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vasquez H, 3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|McArthur H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Walker H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Appel S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
PB_Marchan.
Balk_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, D;J; Reyburn; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Emil Jimenez; .
T_2:25. A_9127
