DetroitPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30141Totals31484
Z.Short lf4000T.Trner ss3112
Kridler cf3000J.Haley ss2000
Ja.Baez dh3011Schwrbr lf4110
Au.Murr dh1000Ralmuto c3000
Meadows rf2010J.Hicks c0100
Srretti ss1000Hoskins 1b1011
J.Rgers c3000W.Wlson 1b2011
D.Sands c1000Cstllns rf4010
Hrnndez 2b3000B.Stott 2b4000
A.Ibnez 3b3000Al.Bohm 3b3010
Lipcius 1b3110Ja.Cave dh3020
J.Davis rf3010Guthrie dh1000
B.Marsh cf1100
Hrrison lf0000

Detroit000001000-1
Philadelphia10002010(x)-4

LOB_Detroit 4, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Schwarber (2), Wilson (3). HR_Turner (1). CS_Davis (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Wentz L, 0-2453325
Hill210022
Shreve111110
Lange110012
Philadelphia
Falter W, 1-3520005
Uelmen H, 2121121
Ortiz H, 1100001
Brogdon H, 311-300002
Cobb2-300002

Umpires_Home, Robert Nunez; First, James Hoye; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Shane Livensparger; .

T_2:34. A_7126

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you