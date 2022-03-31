|New York
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|Knr-Flf ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Da.Hall dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|R.Gzman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Camargo 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Praza 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Lcastro rf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|G.Stbbs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Cstllns lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|P.Evans dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Freitas c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brantly c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Le Sang rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Munoz ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Sgura 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|N.Maton 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Stott 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Al.Bohm 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Mniak cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|210
|-
|3
|Philadelphia
|003
|020
|00(x)
|-
|5
E_Maples (1). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Gonzalez (1), Andujar (2), Stott (2), Moniak (3). HR_Harper (4), Segura (1). SB_Locastro (3).
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, James Hoye; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
WP_Maples 2; Kelly.
T_2:59. A_3688
