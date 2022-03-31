New YorkPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30343Totals335105
Knr-Flf ss4000Schwrbr dh2000
Gnzalez 3b4010Da.Hall dh1000
Andujar lf4021Hoskins 1b3110
R.Gzman 1b3100Camargo 1b1010
J.Praza 2b3000B.Hrper rf3112
Lcastro rf4101G.Stbbs c1000
Incarte cf3001Cstllns lf3011
P.Evans dh2000Trreyes lf1000
Freitas c2000Ralmuto c3010
Brantly c1110Le Sang rf1000
Grgrius ss3000
Y.Munoz ss1000
J.Sgura 2b2111
N.Maton 2b2000
B.Stott 3b2120
Al.Bohm 3b1010
M.Mniak cf3111

New York000000210-3
Philadelphia00302000(x)-5

E_Maples (1). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Gonzalez (1), Andujar (2), Stott (2), Moniak (3). HR_Harper (4), Segura (1). SB_Locastro (3).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Taillon L, 1-132-343314
Peralta2-310001
King21-352201
Luetge2-300001
Rodriguez2-300001
Philadelphia
Eflin W, 1-032-300013
Warren H, 11-310001
Hand H, 2100001
Familia110012
Maples102121
Kelly H, 22-321100
Dohy H, 11-300000
Bedrosian S, 1-2100002

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, James Hoye; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

WP_Maples 2; Kelly.

T_2:59. A_3688

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you