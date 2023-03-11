PhiladelphiaNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals356125Totals30343
B.Stott 2b3010LMahieu 1b2010
J.Rojas cf2000B.Cwles 2b1000
Ed.Sosa ss3021A.Judge rf2000
Hao.Lee 2b2010Wagaman 1b2000
Da.Hall dh4000Calhoun lf3000
Ol.Dunn dh1000Rosario lf1000
Kingery cf3120Stanton dh3120
Mzzotti lf2110Be.Rice dh2100
Clemens lf3110A.Volpe ss1000
J.Cnley c1111Sweeney ss0000
Ja.Cave rf3000Dmnguez cf3112
J.Ortiz rf1010A.Mejia cf1000
J.Haley 3b1011Narvaez c2001
Mrtinez ss0100N.Cuffo c1000
W.Tffey 1b2001Wstbrok 2b2000
N.Pdkul 1b1011K.Bttle rf1000
McDwell c2100Hardman 3b3000
C.Cnnon 3b1000

Philadelphia020010030-6
NY Yankees001020000-3

E_Clemens (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 10. 2B_Stott (1), Muzziotti (1), Clemens (1), Stanton (1). HR_Dominguez (4). SB_Cowles (1), Sweeney (1). CS_Sosa (1). SF_Toffey, Narvaez.

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Plassmeyer12-320042
Seelinger1-300000
Vasquez111101
Strahm H, 2100011
Brogdon BS, 0-1112102
Bowden100011
Walker W, 1-0100011
McArthur H, 2100002
Schultz S, 2-2100002
New York
German21-332203
Gomez2-310000
Peralta110011
Holmes121100
King100011
Krook L, 0-112-353311

HBP_by_Vasquez (Volpe), Holmes (McDowell).

Umpires_Home, D;J; Reyburn; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Mark Stewart; .

T_. A_10212

