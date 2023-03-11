|Philadelphia
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|6
|12
|5
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|B.Stott 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|LMahieu 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rojas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Cwles 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Sosa ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|A.Judge rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hao.Lee 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wagaman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Hall dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ol.Dunn dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Mzzotti lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Be.Rice dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Clemens lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Volpe ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cnley c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sweeney ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Cave rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dmnguez cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|J.Ortiz rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A.Mejia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Haley 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Narvaez c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Mrtinez ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N.Cuffo c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Tffey 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Wstbrok 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Pdkul 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|K.Bttle rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McDwell c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hardman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cnnon 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|020
|010
|030
|-
|6
|NY Yankees
|001
|020
|000
|-
|3
E_Clemens (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 10. 2B_Stott (1), Muzziotti (1), Clemens (1), Stanton (1). HR_Dominguez (4). SB_Cowles (1), Sweeney (1). CS_Sosa (1). SF_Toffey, Narvaez.
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
HBP_by_Vasquez (Volpe), Holmes (McDowell).
Umpires_Home, D;J; Reyburn; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Mark Stewart; .
T_. A_10212
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
