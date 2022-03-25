New YorkPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals375115Totals32686
A.Hicks cf4000Schwrbr lf2000
P.Evans 1b1000D.Maggi lf2110
A.Judge dh1100B.Stott ss2120
Lckrdge dh1011Y.Munoz ss1110
A.Rizzo 1b4010B.Hrper rf2100
Perkins cf1000E.Wlson rf1111
LMahieu 3b2020Ralmuto dh3000
Cabrera 2b2000E.Cbral dh1011
G.Trres 2b4000Al.Bohm 3b2110
Chparro 3b1000Trreyes 3b1001
Gnzalez lf2111Verling cf3013
LaMarre lf2000Mzzotti cf1000
Knr-Flf ss3010D.Sands c1000
O.Praza ss1000G.Stbbs c2000
Hgshoka c3233N.Maton 2b3000
R.Duran c1110Guthrie 2b1000
Lcastro rf3010Da.Hall 1b3000
M.Bltre rf1000Ockimey 1b1000

New York020011010-5
Philadelphia30000030(x)-6

LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Lockridge (1), LeMahieu (2), Duran (1), Bohm (1), Vierling (2). HR_Higashioka 2 (2). SB_Lockridge (1), Rizzo (2), Locastro (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Severino12-343340
Coleman1-300001
Weissert100001
Chapman100012
Banuelos200003
Weber L, 0-1, BS, 0-1243303
Philadelphia
Gibson H, 1242223
Zarbnisky1-300000
Ogle H, 12-300001
Knebel H, 1110000
Familia BS, 0-1121121
Hand121112
Dominguez W, 1-0100002
Sherriff H, 1121101
Bellatti S, 1-1100000

PB_Higashioka.

WP_Severino.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, James Hoye; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:29. A_6752

