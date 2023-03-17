PhiladelphiaToronto
B.Marsh cf3111Sprnger rf3010
Roberts c1000S.Espno rf1100
Al.Bohm 3b3100Bchette ss3020
C.Frgus cf1000D LSnts ss1010
Ja.Cave lf4033Grr Jr. 1b2001
Rdcliff lf1000L.Tlley 1b1000
Kingery ss4110Br.Belt dh3010
Hrrison 2b2111Wlliams dh0000
Hao.Lee 2b1000Mrrfeld 2b3000
Clemens dh4122Schnder 2b1000
W.Tffey 1b3110D.Jnsen c2000
McDwell c2100S.Brman c1010
D L Crz rf2100Krmaier cf2000
E.Wlson rf1000S.Brroa cf1000
Clement 3b2000
D Jesus 3b2000
Mrtinez lf1000
Tirotta lf1000

Philadelphia200420000-8
Toronto000001000-1

DP_Philadelphia 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Cave (3), Harrison (4), Berman (1). HR_Clemens (3). SF_Harrison, Guerrero Jr..

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Strahm W, 1-0210004
Bellatti100001
Plassmeyer H, 2431121
Uelmen11-310012
Hernandez2-310002
Toronto
Kikuchi L, 1-131-312233
Hernandez1-334420
Fry11-332220
Pearson220002
Cimber100002
Romano100003

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, D;J; Reyburn; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ryan Wills; .

T_2:43. A_4827

