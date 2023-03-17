|Philadelphia
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|7
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|B.Marsh cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Sprnger rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Roberts c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Espno rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bchette ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|C.Frgus cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D LSnts ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Cave lf
|4
|0
|3
|3
|Grr Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Rdcliff lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Tlley 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Br.Belt dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hrrison 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Wlliams dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hao.Lee 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Schnder 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Tffey 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McDwell c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|S.Brman c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D L Crz rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Wlson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Brroa cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clement 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D Jesus 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tirotta lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|200
|420
|000
|-
|8
|Toronto
|000
|001
|000
|-
|1
DP_Philadelphia 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Cave (3), Harrison (4), Berman (1). HR_Clemens (3). SF_Harrison, Guerrero Jr..
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, D;J; Reyburn; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ryan Wills; .
T_2:43. A_4827
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
