|Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|9
|11
|9
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|B.Marsh cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|On.Cruz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wlson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Peguero ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Al.Bohm dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Rynolds lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McDwell dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mtchell lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Da.Hall 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hicks c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Ed.Sosa 2b
|2
|2
|2
|3
|McCtchn rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mzzotti cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ji-.Bae 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Stbbs c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Swinski cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L.Ortiz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swggrty cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hrrison 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|K.Hayes 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|We.Rijo ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kingery ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Cstro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Pdkul lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Ja.Cave rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|A.Hdges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Whitley rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Maggi 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Guthrie lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Vlade dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cnnon 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Nunez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|203
|031
|000
|-
|9
|Pittsburgh
|000
|020
|023
|-
|7
E_Suwinski (1). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Stubbs (1), Harrison (2), Rodriguez (1), Suwinski (1), Maggi (1). 3B_Cave (1). HR_Wilson (2), Bohm (1), Sosa (1), Hayes (1).
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Perdomo (McDowell).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Robert Nunez; .
T_2:43. A_4658
