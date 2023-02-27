PhiladelphiaPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals389119Totals36797
B.Marsh cf1100On.Cruz ss2000
W.Wlson 2b2111Peguero ss3001
Al.Bohm dh3222Rynolds lf2000
McDwell dh1000Mtchell lf3111
Da.Hall 1b3120Santana 1b2000
J.Hicks c2000Rdrguez c2021
Ed.Sosa 2b2223McCtchn rf1000
Mzzotti cf2000Ji-.Bae 2b2000
G.Stbbs c3110Swinski cf2010
L.Ortiz 1b2000Swggrty cf2210
Hrrison 3b3112K.Hayes 3b2112
We.Rijo ss1000Alvarez 3b1100
Kingery ss3000R.Cstro 2b2000
N.Pdkul lf2010Sanchez rf2110
Ja.Cave rf3011A.Hdges c2000
Whitley rf1000D.Maggi 1b2122
Guthrie lf3000R.Vlade dh2000
C.Cnnon 3b1000M.Nunez dh2000

Philadelphia203031000-9
Pittsburgh000020023-7

E_Suwinski (1). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Stubbs (1), Harrison (2), Rodriguez (1), Suwinski (1), Maggi (1). 3B_Cave (1). HR_Wilson (2), Bohm (1), Sosa (1), Hayes (1). PO_Hall.

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Nola W, 1-0200011
Kimbrel100002
Alvarado100002
Dominguez122202
Sullivan110001
Adams100001
McKay132202
Seelinger1-333310
Schultz S, 1-12-300000
Pittsburgh
Brubaker L, 0-1232215
Ramirez133300
Hernandez100011
Chatwood133312
Crowe111102
Huang110001
Perdomo100001
Mlodzinski100011

HBP_by_Perdomo (McDowell).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Robert Nunez;.

T_2:43. A_4658

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you